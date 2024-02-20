Supreme Court of the Republic of Indonesia





Jakarta-Humas: As a form of accountability and transparency to the public, the Supreme Court holds an extraordinary session every year with the sole agenda being the submission of the Supreme Court Annual Report (Laptah). This year, Laptah will be held on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at the Jakarta Convention Center. Laptah is headed by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Prof. Dr. HM Syarifuddin, SH, MH The event, which was open to the public, was attended directly by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. In his speech, the former governor of DKI Jakarta expressed his gratitude to the Supreme Court which continues to work hard to improve, continues to carry out reforms, and plays an important role in strengthening the rule of law and good governance. He added that the government appreciates the innovations of the Supreme Court to encourage the acceleration of legal transformation. Increase the use of the electronic justice system, develop a decision support system (DSS) based on artificial intelligence, which will facilitate the consistency of decisions referring to previous fair decisions. According to him, the Indonesian people also appreciate the commitment to openness to the public. There have been 22,000 decisions published in the directory of publicly available decisions. I received a report that in 2023, the Supreme Court will manage to decide 99.47 percent of the cases submitted. “This is a very good development,” he said, greeted by applause from Laptah’s guests. He praised the internal reforms carried out by the Supreme Court to uphold the principles of the rule of law and good governance and continuously improve the performance of courts across Indonesia. He hopes that the reform of the legal system will be an important part of the progress of the Indonesian nation.

On the same occasion, he said that people's expectations from the judicial system are increasing, people are demanding guarantees of justice, they are increasingly critical of the judicial process and that they express their evaluations more openly. Amid these challenges, according to the President, integrity is the main pillar, not only for Supreme Court judges but for all Indonesian judges, all registrars, the ASN and Supreme Court employees. The Supreme Court will certainly be a benchmark for judges, a model for judges throughout Indonesia, and a hope for justice for society. For him, the quality of the Judge's human resources is essential, their integrity, their professionalism, their sensitivity to public justice, their sensitivity to current developments, particularly those in science and technology. Therefore, innovation must be part of the reform, not only by adopting new technologies, but also by showing perspective and sensitivity in resolving legal matters, for example by implementing a restorative justice system like a major step forward in resolving cases. In addition to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, this Laptah also brought together the Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Judicial Affairs, the presidents of the Supreme Court Chamber, the judges of the Supreme Court, ad hoc judges, the Chief Justice of Malaysia, Chief Justice of Singapore, Chief Justice of Kuwait, Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Qatar, Sudanese delegation, Australian delegation, Chinese delegation and Russian delegation. Also present were Indonesian Advanced Cabinet Ministers, Attorney General, TNI Commander, Indonesian Police Chief, Ambassadors of friendly countries, retired leaders of the Supreme Court, Presidents of the Court of Appeal , the heads of the Court of Justice. Trial and other guests. (azh/RS/photo:Sno,Alf,Adr)

