Justice Markandey Katju: Imran Khan's grave mistake





Judge Markandey Katju

By Justice Markandey Katju

(Justice Markandey Katju is a former judge of the Supreme Court of India and former chairman of the Press Council of India. The views expressed are his own)

I have long supported former Prime Minister Imran Khan for his courageous fight against fascist forces in Pakistan and his struggle for the restoration of democracy through free and fair elections, even during his incarceration since early August last year .

I consider him fundamentally honest, unlike the leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) whom I consider a bunch of dacoits (as revealed by the Panama Papers, etc.).

However, I believe he is making a serious mistake. From the video lecture of Moeed Pirzada, the prominent Pakistani journalist, I understood that Imran Khan is allying with the Sunni Ittehad Council and other religious groups in Pakistan. In fact, Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), apparently under his instructions, is negotiating dubious deals to gain power.

One of the objectives of this approach is to obtain the 60 parliamentary seats reserved for women and minorities. The PTI seems desperate to come to power by hook or crook.

I had criticized Khan in 2018 when, during the election campaign, he supported religious extremists and gave PTI tickets to dubious “elected officials”. Although supporting reactionary religious groups was wrong, it is understandable that at that time the PTI was still relatively weak compared to the PMLN and PPP, and Khan wanted broader public support.

He won't need it in 2024, since almost 90% of Pakistanis strongly support him (as all opinion polls indicate). All but a few hardliners acknowledge that there was widespread fraud in Pakistan's February 8 legislative elections.

Pakistanis refuse to accept the results of this fake election. What should they do about it? I explained that the only way out was new elections, supervised by the UN or another reputable international agency, with the army confined to its barracks. Some say a re-election is not necessary, and a recount of Form 45 (which gives the result of each polling station) would show that the PTI won almost 170 seats.

I do not agree. When the entire electoral process is corrupt and tampered with, how can one be sure that Form 45 has not been tampered with either? In case of massive cheating in an exam, the entire exam should be canceled and a new exam should be held. We cannot cancel only the results of candidates caught cheating, because who can say who cheated and who did not. The same logic applies to this fraudulent, sham election, which more closely resembles the Mad Hatters Tea Party in “Alice in Wonderland,” or the fictional Eatanswill election described by Dickens in his “Pickwick Papers.”

Unless new transparent, free and fair elections are held, Pakistan will face terrible times. There will be no stability and some form of civil war will inevitably break out.

Unfortunately, Imran Khan appears to have ruled out fresh elections and opted for a recount of Forms 45/47. He also appears to be seeking to create an alliance with dubious and reactionary extremist groups, such as the Sunni Ittehad Council, a crucial mistake. He does not need dubious and dubious alliances, which will cause him problems in the future.

Instead, he should demand new elections under international supervision to ensure they are free and fair. Instead of pandering to reactionary religious elements. It should address the economic problems that are causing untold suffering to the Pakistani masses and provide assurance to the minorities that they will safeguard their interests.

