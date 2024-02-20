Foreign investment in London has picked up, report says





The latest survey from the London Property Alliance reveals the capital is faring better than its global competitors.

London has seen an increase in foreign financial investment since the end of 2022 and became the top recipient in Europe at the end of last year, according to a survey by the London Property Alliance (LPA), the body which represents the largest property ownership of the capital. promoters and investors. The resumption of “foreign direct investment” (FDI) in the city, which includes companies setting up shop in London as well as property deals, has coincided with declines in Paris – London's closest peer in Europe – and New York , Berlin and Hong Kong. Examples include the $400 million injection into Canary Wharf by private equity group Brookfield and the Qatar Investment Authority, one of 103 FDI projects established in London during the third quarter of 2023, or 14 of more than at the end of 2022. A City Hall analysis found that these initiatives amount to $13 billion in capital spending and business growth. London and partners reported a 40 percent annual increase in the number of jobs created in the capital through FDI. The LPA survey says that in comparison, Paris has been “particularly hit by a broader European slowdown in FDI”, resulting in the attraction of just 20 such projects in the third quarter of 2023. New York's is remained roughly the same, around 40 to 50. The survey, compiled by Jon Tabbush and Zarin Mahmud of the Center for London think tank and the LPA's chief economic adviser Alexander Jan, also found that total foreign investment in London's climate technology sector last year was “77% higher than in 2022”. leading to a three-fold increase in jobs in this field. Less encouraging is the survey result that “air pollution in London is rising rapidly”, reaching its second highest level of 2023 in November. “The capital's air currently has more concentrations of small particles than any of our other [surveyed] cities, at least half of which are caused by road vehicles, despite the extension of the very low emissions zone earlier in 2023,” it says. None of the cities covered in the survey have air quality that meets World Health Organization guidelines and it is worth noting that New York, after years of debate, has just implemented for first time a reduction in traffic jams. The survey also examines economic output and employment, as well as new housing completion rates in 2022, noting that those in London, New York and particularly Hong Kong all declined compared to 2021. trend is expected to continue in 2023. In his introduction to the survey, LPA chief executive Charles Begley highlighted the “notable impact” of interest rate rises and global inflation and London came out on top compared to other cities surveyed in in FDI, prime real estate and housebuilding, but having “underperformed in terms of output growth”. and vacancies. Read the survey in full here. Dave Hill is editor and publisher of OnLondon.co.uk. Support the site and its editors 5 per month or 50 per year and get value for your money too. DetailsHERE. Topics :DaveHillOnLondon. X:AboutLondonAndDavid Hill. Related

