Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Erdogan hold expanded meeting in Ankara (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had an expanded meeting with President of the Republic of Trkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Trend reports.

Speaking at the meeting, President of Trkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said:

– Dear Mr. President, my dear brother.

Dear members of the delegation.

Allow me to welcome you with the most sincere feelings and love. I am deeply honored to welcome you to Ankara for your first official visit following your historic victory in the February 7 elections. I wholeheartedly believe that we will raise our excellent cooperation to a higher level than ever in this new era.

My dear brother and I had a very useful meeting not long ago, particularly to discuss our relations in the areas of trade, energy and the defense industry. We exchanged views on regional processes, including relations with Armenia. We increased our bilateral trade turnover by more than 16 percent from last year, to $7.5 billion. Of course, as you may know, our goal is $15 billion. My dear brother and I reaffirmed our determination to do so.

The 11th meeting of the Joint Economic Commission, which we will hold in Ankara in May, will contribute to determining the road map to be prepared in this direction. The agreement on the elimination of double taxation of income taxes and the prevention of tax evasion to be signed today will also contribute to achieving our objectives.

Processes such as the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine that affect the geopolitical order have shown once again that the Middle Corridor is a reliable path. The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line, inaugurated in 2017, constitutes a strategic stage of the Middle Corridor. Completing the work on this line as quickly as possible and making it fully operational is in our interest. Due to the unscheduled closure for repairs, freight carriers found themselves in a difficult situation. Additionally, a line that remains closed for a long period loses its international appeal. It is also important that we make land transit transportation free as quickly as possible. I count on your support in this matter.

Mr. President and I discussed in detail our cooperation in the field of energy. We drew our attention to the importance of increasing our joint efforts in projects across Europe. I attach importance to the quickest possible completion of electricity exports from the Azerbaijani territory of Nakhchivan and the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline projects.

I am also satisfied with the development of our relations in the field of education. In this context, the memorandum of understanding on the establishment of Trkiye-Azerbaijan University, which will be signed a little later, will constitute a new turning point in terms of cooperation in the field of higher education. Our university will raise our relations in the fields of science and technology to a new level. In this direction, our exchanges of experience in the fields of engineering and technology, particularly in the field of health, will intensify.

Furthermore, I am very pleased that you are hosting this year the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, COP29.

Dear members of the delegation, you know the great importance that I attach to the Organization of Turkish States. Inshallah, we will hold our next extraordinary summit in Choucha. Thank you for the sensitive and supportive attitude of the Azerbaijani side regarding participation in the Summit of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. We expect the same sensitivity from other members of our organization. I believe that we will continue our joint efforts to further develop cooperation within the framework of our organization.

The Economic Cooperation Organization, the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization and the D8 are other important regional organizations that crown our cooperation in the economic and trade field. I believe that we will further exploit the potential of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

We will fully support the next summit you organize. We strongly support Azerbaijan's candidacy for D8 membership. I presented initiatives in this direction to the members of the D8 and Egypt, which has some hesitations, and we will continue to put them forward.

In conclusion of my speech, I would like to once again thank my respected brother Ilham Aliyev and his valuable delegation for this visit. I pray to the Almighty that the coming period will be good for Trkiye and Azerbaijan.

Addressing the assembly, the President Ilham Aliyev

said:

– My dear brother, dear Mr. President.

Dear friends.

First of all, I would like to thank you for the invitation and for the hospitality. As you mentioned, my first official visit after the presidential election is to Trkiye, our sister country, which is natural. Relations between Trkiye and Azerbaijan are unprecedented and growing stronger day by day.

During a one-on-one meeting today, we discussed many issues and reviewed the roadmap for this year and the years to come. There are big developments in the field of defense industry, and the first event I attended just two days after the presidential election was the presentation of the Bayraktar Akinci unmanned aerial vehicle. Drones are already flying in the skies of Azerbaijan, creating additional opportunities for us. At the same time, it is an important condition for our technological development. Work to establish a Baykar Holding training, education and service center in Azerbaijan is progressing rapidly. I hope this wonderful center will be open this year or next year. At the same time, we are in the final stages of negotiations on joint production with several Turkish companies.

It was emphasized at the meeting that the Shusha Declaration had elevated relations between the two countries to the alliance level.

The parties noted that bilateral trade reached $7.5 billion. They highlighted the importance of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Trkiye in the fields of defense industry, army, energy, education and other areas, as well as on issues related to the Middle Corridor, increasing the capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, joint projects in Nakhichevan, documents signed during the last visit, including projects on gas supply of Nakhichevan and the construction of the Kars-Nakhichevan railway.

The President of Azerbaijan reiterated the support of Brother Trkiye and personally President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the 44-day war, emphasizing their moral and political support, which played a key role in the liberation of our lands and was a important factor in the drafting of Karabakh. saga.

During the meeting, the presidents discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Trkiye within international organizations and the continued mutual support of the two countries.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conveyed his congratulations on the occasion of the COP29 to be held in Azerbaijan.

The President of Azerbaijan said that there are great prospects for cooperation between the two countries and Azerbaijan is ready to achieve this. The parties also stressed the importance of joint initiatives of the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed that the Organization of Turkic States is the family of Azerbaijan, adding that he stated this in his speech at the inauguration ceremony at the Milli Majlis. The importance of further developing the Organization of Turkish States, which has a vast geography, natural and human resources and vast potential, was highlighted.

The issues of deepening cooperation in the field of defense industry and joint training of the armed forces of the two countries were also discussed.