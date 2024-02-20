President Jokowi highlights quality of human resources for judges as key to judicial system





President Joko Widodo stressed that the quality of human resources (HR) for judges is essential in the judiciary. The quality of the judge's human resources includes integrity, professionalism and sensitivity to society's sense of justice and current developments. “The quality of the human resources of judges is essential, their integrity, their professionalism, their sensitivity to society's sense of justice, their sensitivity to current developments, including scientific and technological developments”, declared the President during the extraordinary session of the 2023 annual report of the Supreme Court. Court of the Republic of Indonesia, at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Jakarta, Tuesday, February 20, 2024. The Head of State said the government appreciated the innovations created by the Supreme Court to encourage the acceleration of legal transformation, including one through a decision support system. The president also stressed that innovation must be part of reform. “Not only by adopting new technologies, but also by showing perspective and sensitivity in resolving legal cases. “For example, the implementation of a restorative justice system would be a major step forward in resolving cases “, did he declare. On this occasion, President Jokowi welcomed the internal reforms of the Supreme Court to respect its principles of sustainable improvement of court performance. The President also recalled that the public is increasingly critical of the judicial process. “I express my gratitude to the Supreme Court which continues to work hard to improve itself, continues to carry out reforms and plays an important role in strengthening the rule of law and good governance. “People's expectations towards judicial institutions are increasing, people are demanding guarantees of justice, they are becoming more critical of the judicial process and expressing their assessments more openly,” the President said. The President also appreciated the development of the Supreme Court, which has decided up to 99.47 percent of cases by 2023. However, the President reminded that the Supreme Court must also prioritize the quality of decisions , and not just the quantity. “The most important thing is the quality of the decision, that the court's decision must bring a sense of justice, ensure legal certainty and support the development of the nation and state towards an advanced Indonesia,” said the president. Chairman of the Constitutional Court (MK) Suhartoyo, Chairman of the Financial Audit Agency (BPK) Isma Yatun and Chairman of the Judicial Commission (KY) Amzulian Rifai also accompanied the President on the occasion. Also present were a number of senior Indonesian ministers, General Agus Subiyanto, TNI Commander, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, National Police Chief, Attorney General St. Burhanuddin and Actor. Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono.

