Imran Khan's sister demands medical check-up from Bushra Bibi due to eating issues | World News





The sister of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has approached the Islamabad High Court seeking a medical examination of her wife Bushra Bibi, who is imprisoned in the embattled politician's private house here.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, and Bushra Bibi, his wife. (AP/File)

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party claimed in an article on throat and stomach.

The party said on Monday that Bushra, 49, was unable to eat and was not feeling well, adding that authorities had denied him medical treatment.

This was a dishonest attack on Imran Khan's wife by the illegitimate, fascist and authoritarian regime, in a vain attempt to pressure Khan into submission, the party claimed.

Khan's sister Uzma Khan requested the court to allow gastroenterologist Dr Asim Yousaf, medical superintendent of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital, to conduct the medical examination of Khan's wife in the presence of the doctor from the prison. The hospital is run by a charity founded by Imran Khan.

The party also shared photos of the petition filed with the court which read: It is further prayed that if advised by Dr. Asim Yousaf, the medical examination of Bushra Bibi be carried out at PIMS by the senior doctors in attendance by Dr. Asim Yousaf.

Last week, the PTI expressed concern about Bushra Bibi's health and said there was a “serious threat” to her life.

Bushra Bibi is in jail after an accountability court sentenced the couple to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana corruption case last month.

Khan, 71, is incarcerated at the high security Adiala prison in Rawalpindi. Both were sentenced to multi-year prison terms in the Toshakhana expensive gifts case and in the iddat case that declared their marriage in 2018 as un-Islamic.

Bushra had already approached the Islamabad High Court on February 6 against the authorities' decision to declare his residence as a sub-jail and sought his transfer to Adiala Prison, citing potential security concerns.

In the February 8 general elections, 92 independent candidates, supported by Khan's party, emerged victorious in the National Assembly.

On Monday, the PTI announced it would join the Sunni Ittehad Council, an alliance of Islamic political and religious parties in the Muslim-majority country that represents followers of the Sunni school of Islam.

The party had earlier decided that its elected members in the National Assembly and the Punjab provincial assembly would join the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM), a Shia party. Elected officials from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are believed to be part of Jamaati-e-Islami (JI), a radical Sunni religious party.

Khan's party, which was unable to directly participate in the elections due to the non-assignment of the cricket bat election symbol, wants to secure its share of seats reserved for women and minorities using the platform of other like-minded parties.

