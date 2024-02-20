President Jokowi optimistic that Indonesia's economy will grow well in 2024





President Joko Widodo is optimistic that the Indonesian economy will grow well in 2024. This was expressed by the President in his speech at the 2024 Financial Services Industry Meeting held at the St. Register, Jakarta, Tuesday, February 20, 2024. “The Indonesian economy is still growing very well, namely 5.05 percent, inflation is also under control and maintained at 2.57 percent, our foreign exchange reserves are still at $145 billion, our balance trade is also in surplus of $36 billion, or approximately IDR. 570 trillion, our current account deficit is also in surplus at 0.16 percent. “I think we should be optimistic about figures like this regarding the Indonesian economy in 2024,” the president said. However, President Jokowi reminded all parties in the financial services sector to remain vigilant in the face of the rapidly changing global economy and massive technological disruptions. “We have to learn a lot from past cases, both in 1998, during the Asian financial crisis, and then in 2008 also during the global financial crisis, and also in various cases – we saw the fall of Silicon Valley Bank. It also requires all of us to be prudent in protecting our financial sector and our economy,” the president said. Apart from this, President Jokowi also stressed the importance of keeping the economy inclusive and sustainable and strengthening the level of financial inclusion and literacy. “The OJK President said earlier that the OJK must continue to strengthen financial inclusion and literacy. “What I note here is that our financial inclusion level is 75 percent and our financial literacy level will still be 65 percent in 2023,” the president said. Furthermore, the Head of State encouraged the development of MSMEs through banking and insurance. The President also explained that a strategy was needed to increase bank credit to MSMEs. “Bank credit for MSMEs is currently still at 19 percent. This requires a breakthrough, we need a strategy so that there is an increase in bank credit for MSMEs so that we can see our MSMEs grow correctly,” the president said. MPR Chairman Bambang Soesatyo, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, Investment Minister/BKPM Head Bahlil Lahadalia, OJK Chairman DK Mahendra Siregar and Governor of the BI also accompanied the president in this activity. Perry Warjiyo.

