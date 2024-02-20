Politics
As tensions between the US and China rise, the UK will need to work more closely with Europe in the Indo-Pacific region.
The rivalry between the United States and China – already a growing concern of world leaders, policymakers, pundits and economic elites – is set to further intensify as a US election year approaches .
The UK's strategy for the Indo-Pacific region is based on its alliance with the United States. This was made official in September 2021 with the announcement of Aukus, a military alliance with the United States and Australia. Yet its main interests there – in security, economics, diplomacy and human rights – appear more closely linked to those of Brussels than to those of Washington.
The imperative to coordinate, even align, with Europe will become even stronger if Donald Trump returns to the U.S. presidency in 2024. The Trump campaign's blustering, social media-driven China policy and skepticism to America's alliances are the worst of all worlds for allies such as the UK, increasing the risks of both abandonment and entrapment.
Faced with growing uncertainty from Washington, the UK and Europe may need to come together to protect their interests in the world's most economically dynamic region.
After leaving the EU, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a “Indo-Pacific tilt” which has expanded the UK's engagement in the region – for example, through sending a British Carrier Strike Group to Japan in 2021.
Ironically, Britain's move away from the European bloc and towards the Indo-Pacific calls for greater policy coordination with Europe.
One area where such coordination is needed is maritime security in the contested waters of the South China Sea. European states are natural naval partners of the UK in asserting the rules of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos) – which the US has not ratified – against the Republic's encroachments people of China such as artificial encroachments. island building And environmental destruction.
Recent passages of French, German and Dutch ships through the South China Sea have generally not triggered public displays of anger by the PRC party-state. For Britain, this suggests that partnering with smaller European navies to counterbalance China's growing naval power would carry less risk of retaliation or escalation from Beijing than sailing with the US navy.
The UK could use the opportunity to encourage European navies to do more in the area of maritime security. This could start with increased ship expeditions, port visits, cooperative exchanges with regional navies and “freedom of navigation” operations. When carried out by countries other than the United States, these patrols emphasize that the provisions of Unclos are rules of principle rather than policy tools.
International trade
When it comes to global trade in general, the UK and the US are moving in opposite directions. He's staying little sign of the promised free trade agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom. In its absence, Britain is putting trade at the center of its Indo-Pacific focus, joining the region's most ambitious free trade deal, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Opening up greater trade in the Indo-Pacific region carries real risks. White room is rightly concerned on the security of internationalized supply chains. Meanwhile, Western countries are “offshoring” their production by moving their supply networks to allies and friends. Sheer geographical proximity means that Europe is likely to play a central role in any plan to ensure the resilience of UK supply chains, while expanding trade links across the Indo-Pacific region.
Then there is economic coercion, which Xi Jinping’s PRC is increasingly deploying against a country. wide range of targets, from Japan to Lithuania, due to political conflicts. Here again, the UK can do more with Europe.
Last year the EU legislated anti-coercion instrument designed to enable rapid and coordinated response and assistance when Member States are targeted by economic coercion. The UK should seek to join or at least align with the EU's approach to economic coercion.
Given the UK's considerable economic size, it would be in the EU's interest to work with Britain on the development and implementation of this project.
Diplomatic movements
Last years Integrated Review Update, the latest update of the UK's foreign policy priorities, describes climate change and biodiversity loss as existential threats. And he urged the United Kingdom to fight against human rights violations in China by aligning with the UK's allies and partners.
A second Trump administration is unlikely to be a reliable partner on these issues, nor on the threat of China using force against democratic, self-governing Taiwan. Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris Accords in 2017 and rented Xi's policy of mass internment of Uyghurs. He also recently denied to say whether he would help Taiwan if the PRC attacked, responding instead with offensive attacks on Taiwan's chip industry to “take our business.”
While part of the EU, British diplomats were renowned for being effective contributors to the EU diplomatic service. The UK will need to build on this experience if it wants to see progress on the threat of climate change and human rights abuses in Xinjiang and elsewhere.
A victory for Europe
The UK has struggled to come up with a coherent definition of its relationship with China and a strategy articulating what it wants from the relationship. The European Council description The EU-China relationship – partner on global challenges, competitor on technology, rival on governance – has provided a stable framework since 2019.
There is also a victory for Europe in all this. For its part, the EU wants Beijing to recognize it as a “geopolitical power» – a third pole in world affairs distinct from the United States.
Expanding maritime security, supply chain resilience, counter-coercion, human rights and other diplomatic engagements with the UK – and indeed facilitating its ambitions in the 'Indo-Pacific – would offer Brussels a way to show that it is a serious player in the region.
Andrew Chublecturer in Chinese politics and international relations, Lancaster University And Marco Wyssprofessor of international history and security, Lancaster University
This article is republished from The conversation under Creative Commons license. Read it original article.
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of ET Edge Insights, its management, or its members.
