Jokowi hopes capital and investment flows will increase after elections





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) hopes that capital and investment flows entering Indonesia will increase after the 2024 general elections. "I know a lot of business people were still waiting for the elections yesterday, because they were a little worried about the heated politics leading up to the elections. But now, thank God, the elections went off smoothly, people "The 2024 annual meeting of the financial services sector in Jakarta was reported by BETWEENTuesday February 20. According to the President, domestic political stability is very important to generate a stronger financial sector and support inclusive and sustainable economic growth. Amid unfavorable global geopolitical conditions with the ongoing war in Gaza and Ukraine, the president explained the resilience of Indonesia's financial sector with bank capital levels reaching 27.69 percent and bank credit growing by 10.38 percent over one year, i.e. above the previous level. pandemic. According to President Jokowi, the Indonesian economy is growing very well at 5.05 percent and inflation is under control at 2.57 percent. Meanwhile, Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves amounted to 145 billion US dollars (approximately 2,271.2 trillion IDR), the trade balance had a surplus of 36 billion US dollars (equivalent to 570 trillion IDR) and the current account deficit was a surplus of 0.16 percent. "I think such figures should make us optimistic about the Indonesian economy in 2024. But we still need to be careful and vigilant because the global economy is changing very quickly and massive technological disruptions continue to occur," Jokowi said . To support an inclusive and sustainable economy, the President encouraged the Financial Services Authority (OJK) to continue strengthening financial inclusion and literacy, which will still be at 75% and 65% respectively in 2023. "And what is no less important is our support for MSMEs through banks and insurance. Bank credit for MSMEs is currently still at 19 percent. "This requires a breakthrough, it must a strategy so that there is an increase in bank credit for MSME capital. so that we can see our MSMEs grow properly," he said. President Jokowi also appreciated the refinement of Indonesia's sustainable finance taxonomy launched by OJK so that green finance initiatives can balance economic, environmental and inclusive aspects.

