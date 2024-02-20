Little by little, the truth is revealed: archives save films banned in China | Movies

OhOn the wall of a modest second-floor room at Newcastle University is a map, Blu-Tacked, unframed. At first glance, it looks like any other map of China. But on closer inspection, the cities shown on the map are not just major urban centers. These are locations that have hosted major film festivals over the years, details of which are annotated in color-coded text.

Covering the last years of the so-called golden age of the stage, theme features dozens of formerly active film festivals across China. There was the China Independent Film Festival (Ciff) in Nanjing, the Beijing Independent Film Festival (Biff) and the Yunnan Multicultural Visual Festival (Yunfest), among others. In 2024, the Chinese film community is a shadow of its former self. All of these festivals and more than a dozen others were forced to close their doors in the years after Xi Jinping, China's ultra-repressive leader, came to power in 2012.

Visitors to the archive can access a world of knowledge about China that is almost impossible to discover within its borders.

This is how an archive containing nearly 800 independent films and oral interviews with more than 100 filmmakers was preserved approximately 8,000 kilometers from Beijing. The Newcastle Chinese Independent Film Archive (Cifa), which opened in September 2023, is the largest publicly accessible archive of independent Chinese films in the world. It's also the first of its kind outside China that is hosted at a university and is accessible, says Karin Chien, a film producer and co-founder of dGenerate Films, a distributor of Chinese independent cinema.

The archive is the brainchild of Sabrina Qiong Yu, professor of film and Chinese studies at Newcastle University. The idea came about after she organized a 10th anniversary event for Ciff in Newcastle in 2014. Ciff started in 2003 and has been one of the leading independent film festivals to flourish in the years when Cheap digital equipment began to become widely available, allowing independent filmmakers a period of relative openness in the country.

China's mainstream media has always been subject to strict censorship, including the distribution of films in official cinemas. (To be released in China, films must obtain a Longbiao, or dragon seal of the government-controlled China Film Administration.) A few months after Yu organized the Ciff event in Newcastle, his close namesake, Biff, was forced to close its doors permanently and all of his archives were seized by the authorities. Without distribution, without festivals and without archives, the independent cinema movement risked sinking into the past.

A poster for Before the Flood, a 2004 documentary about the displacement of thousands of villagers during the construction of the Three Gorges Dam. Photograph: Courtesy of CIFA

After winning a €1 million grant from the Arts and Humanities Research Council, Yu made several trips to China during the Covid-19 pandemic to collect materials and interview filmmakers about their work. The center was launched in September last year with a two-week program of events including film screenings, panel discussions and a film poster exhibition. Around 50 filmmakers, archivists and curators from around the world, including China, traveled to Newcastle to take part. But publicity has been minimal, for fear of attracting unwanted attention from Chinese authorities. It's a shame because as an archive we want to encourage people to use it and the launch is the best time to do that, says Yu.

The archives themselves are located in the former Newcastle University Library building. On the wall next to a large window overlooking a courtyard is a large montage of photographs. Each frame is taken from one of dozens of oral histories Yu recorded with key figures in China's independent film movement. The filmmakers are filmed chatting over tea and cigarettes in their apartments across China. One of those pictured is AiXiaoming, a renowned feminist documentarian who has made harrowing films about some of the darkest moments in China's modern history, such as the Jiabiangou labor camps in which 2,500 inmates died of hunger. Due to her filmmaking, she is not allowed to leave the country.

The film archive itself is stored digitally and can be accessed by two monitors placed opposite each other at the edge of the small room. Visitors can access a world of knowledge about China that is almost impossible to discover within its borders. There are films about periods in history that the government would prefer people to forget, like Ai Xiaoming's The Epic of the Central Plains and HuJie, a harrowing documentary about poor villagers infected with AIDS after selling their blood plasma to unsanitary people, but often government-supported blood banks.

But there are also many films in the archives that have no political connotation, such as Therapy, a zany 2019 feature film about a depressed director who decides to stage a love story with a friend in his apartment to improve his mood. Filmmakers often simply wish to depict reality through their own independent prism, rather than specifically challenging the government, Yu explains. Nonetheless, the Chinese Communist Party views any form of narrative expression with suspicion. Xi specifically warned of the dangers of historical nihilism that would undermine the party's grip on power. And the government is intolerant of any groups, whether feminists, students, people of faith, or filmmakers, who organize outside the auspices of the party.

A poster for the 2019 drama Therapy, directed by Wang Libo, a film available from the Chinese Independent Film Archive at Newcastle University. Photograph: Courtesy of CIFA

This means that the The grassroots community itself is the subject of many documentaries held in the archives. Official repression of cinema and festivals has given rise to a genre of films that deal with the difficulty of filmmaking itself. The most notable of these is the Wang Wo Filmless Festival. Released in 2015, it documents the build-up and forced cancellation of Biff the year before, at one point. describe as the darkest day in the history of Chinese independent cinema. A similar theme permeates Our historywhich documents the guerrilla approach taken by the organizers of the 2011 Beijing Queer Film Festival.

In recent years, small private screenings have replaced official festivals and many filmmakers share their work online. But even that has become more difficult. In 2023, Zhang Mengqi, a Beijing-based filmmaker whose series of Self-Portraits on Her Father's Return to Village is held at Cifa, helped organize an online film festival about mothers, but the The platform that was used to host the videos quickly removed films that discussed sensitive topics. On December 14, the Shanghai Culture and Tourism Bureau issued a notice stating that there were many cases of documentaries being screened in cinemas and art galleries without the approval of film authorities, warning that they were going to intensify repression against offenders.

There are many new subjects in China, believes Li Yifan, co-director of Before the Flood, a documentary (visible at Cifa) on the displacement of villagers during the construction of the Three Gorges Dam. The question of what is real, and what is truth, is a very complicated question. Little by little, the truth is discovered in the process of making the film.

Many films preserved in archives, especially those made by young filmmakers, focus on their personal lives rather than society. Some in the industry see this as an unfortunate act of self-censorship, as filmmakers internalize government red lines on what stories can and cannot be told.

But Zhang, the director of the Self-Portrait film series, rejects the idea that home films cannot represent society. She is a founding member of the Popular Memory Project, a film initiative that brings together oral histories of the famine that ravaged China between 1958 and 1961. When we talk about Chinese society, some things remain silent. When you put the camera on you to engage people in this topic, you can play a key role in breaking that silence.

A poster for The Memo, a 2023 documentary about the extreme Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai. Photograph: Courtesy of CIFA

Since its opening, Cifa has held an exhibition of independent film posters designed by filmmaker Wang Wo and published bilingual articles on different themes of Chinese cinema. Yu also hopes to host more in-person events, such as panel discussions and film screenings. Its importance is already felt by those who wish to know more about this hidden corner of cinema. While Yu and I are chatting in the Cifa space over green tea, a Chinese student arrives; he traveled from another university, where he studies cinema, to see HuJie's works in Cifa's collection.

His love of film comes from his undergraduate studies in China, where he was part of the university film society. In April, the group held a secret screening of The memo, a 2023 documentary about the extreme Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai. The film received the Best Documentary Short Film award at the prestigious Golden Horse Awards in Taiwan. But given its subject matter, it cannot be legally released in China, and the name of its director has been kept secret.

It was very controversial but definitely worth it, the student said. The pandemic generation at university has been through many lockdowns, many depressing times. It may take some time for artists to reflect on the trauma, he says. The most important thing when screening is to provide a platform that makes this conversation possible.

Additional research by Chi Hui Lin.