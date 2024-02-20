Donald Trump could post $400 million bond to appeal Engoron decision, says Alina Habba





Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, said the former president was willing to pay the nearly $400 million bond required to appeal the New York ruling on trade fraud charges.

Former President Donald Trump was ordered to pay $355 million in fines last week after New York Judge Arthur Engoron found him and his real estate empire, the Trump Organization, liable for fraud by inflating the value of its assets to obtain more favorable loans and insurance conditions. . Trump and his lawyers have already vowed to appeal the decision, although the defense will have to wait until the Engoron courthouse clerk's office has filed all necessary documents related to the case.

Speaking to Fox News' Martha MacCallum on Monday, Habba, who was Trump's lead defense attorney in the case, reiterated his intention to appeal Engoron's ruling, adding that to appeal the case , the defense team will have to post bail, “which is the full amount and part, and we will be ready to do that.

Former President Donald Trump (R) stands alongside his attorney Alina Habba as she speaks to the media at one of his properties, 40 Wall Street, following closing arguments in his trial civil case for fraud in January…Former President Donald Trump (right) stands with his lawyer Alina Habba as she speaks to the media at one of his properties, 40 Wall Street, at the following final arguments in his civil fraud trial on January 11, 2024 in New York. Habba told Fox News on Monday that Trump is willing to pay the nearly $400 million appeal bond that will be needed to challenge Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling in his fraud case. More from Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Habba went on to explain that the bail, which must be posted within 30 days of the verdict, will ultimately amount to nearly $400 million. According to an NBC News report, the appeal bond is equivalent to Trump's verdict of $355 million plus 9 percent post-judgment interest, which would be collected by the state of New York in the event Trump loses his call.

“What they're trying to do between this case and my last case is put [Trump] bankrupt,” Habba continued. “It's not going to work, number one. Second, what they are doing is a scare tactic. Unfortunately, they didn't pick the right guy, in my opinion, because he's strong, he's resilient and he happens to have a lot of money.”

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's campaign via email for further comment.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who filed a civil suit against Trump, hailed Engoron's ruling as a “massive victory,” adding in a post on X, formerly Twitter, last week that “whatever its size, wealth, or degree of wealth.” “You are powerful, no one is above the law. Not even Donald Trump.”

Habba responded to James' statement in an interview with MacCallum on Monday, adding that she calls on the so-called “left-wing” prosecutors leading the investigations against Trump “to show me that no one is above the law as that we have Hunter.” Biden, [President] Joe Biden and all his friends in Washington, in the deep state, who were not affected. »

“Show me that no one is above the law, Martha, because I don’t see that,” Habba continued. “You know what I see in court…[is] the only person who isn't [above the law]“The only person who didn't do anything wrong but will still be persecuted and prosecuted is President Trump, because they can't beat him in November.”

