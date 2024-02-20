GoFundMe responds to calls to stop Donald Trump fundraising





GoFundMe has responded to concerns that a page created after Donald Trump was fined in his civil fraud judgment violates the platform's rules.

Speaking to Newsweek, a spokesperson for the platform confirmed that the page, created on Friday for the former president, following Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling that Trump will have to pay approximately $355 million in penalties for fraud, was “in compliance with its terms and services” even though people are expressing concerns about it on social media.

On Friday, Trump and top executives at the Trump Organization were ruled to have committed fraud by inflating the value of his assets in order to obtain more favorable terms from lenders and insurers.

The lawsuit, filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, initially sought $250 million in damages, but James increased what she was seeking to $370 million, plus interest. New York State imposes a 9% interest rate on the damages amount and following the ruling, James said that with prejudgment interest, the judgment totals more than $450 million, an amount ” which will continue to increase every day” until the judgment. is paid.

Former U.S. President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives to speak to the press at Mar-a-Lago on February 16, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Elena Cardone, the wife of real estate businessman Grant Cardone, created the GoFundMe page titled “Support Trump; fund the unjust $355 million judgment” following Engoron’s decision.

Since its launch, it has brought in approximately $414,000 in donations as of this writing on the morning of February 19.

One user, Ginny McDonald, wrote: “Hey @gofundme I think you need to stop this. Trump can't profit from his crime under your guidelines.”

Another user wrote: “Hey @gofundme, isn't it against your rules to raise money for criminals?”

A third said: “Dear @gofundme, Trump fundraising violates your rules unless you fund people CONVICTED of financial and violent crimes like Trump was.”

Another said: “If this is true, Trump is violating your rules by accepting donations to reimburse himself for his defense. “GoFundMe does not allow financial crime legal defense campaigns.” Trump is violating your terms and no money should come to him. »

Experts also expressed concerns about fundraising. Former federal prosecutor Gene Rossi said, “The New York fraud trial notice establishes a major theme: Trump World is a financial mirage perpetrated by a family of crooks and sycophants. GoFundMe's proposal is an unsurprising offshoot – and it goes against the platform's strict rules. and risk ending up in court with a request for an injunction or other civil remedy. Additionally, there may be criminal implications if GoFundMe sponsors know that what they are doing is itself fraud. In short, another Trump mess!

But Jalen Drummond, the director of public affairs, told Newsweek: “This fundraiser currently complies with our terms of service. »

Trump called Engoron “crooked” and James “totally corrupt” in a Truth Social article Friday. His lawyer, Christopher Kise, told Newsweek at the time that Trump planned to appeal the judge's decision as part of James' “unjust political crusade against the leading candidate for president of the United States.”

Meanwhile, James called the judge's ruling a “massive victory” in an article on X on Friday. She wrote in a subsequent post: “No matter how big, how rich, or how powerful you are, no one is above the law. Not even Donald Trump.”

