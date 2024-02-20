PM Modi makes Krishna-Sudama analogy at UP event. What was he referring to? | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a veiled reference to the Supreme Court days after its judgment on electoral bonds. Addressing a gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on the occasion of laying the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham, Modi hailed expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnan. While drawing parallels with the meeting between Lord Krishna and his friend Sudama from Hindu mythology, the Prime Minister said, “He (Acharya Pramod Krishnam) said that everyone has something to give but I don't I have nothing, I can only express my feelings. READ ALSO : SC Electoral Bond Scheme Verdict: How is BJP likely to lose the most? “Pramod ji, it's good that you didn't give me anything, otherwise times have changed in such a way that if in today's times Sudama gave rice to Shri Krishna and the video came out, a PIL would be filed “The Supreme Court and the judgment would come that something was given to Lord Krishna in corruption and Lord Krishna was doing corruption. It is better that you express your feelings and don’t give anything away,” ANI quoted Modi as saying. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the 4th inauguration ceremony of the UP Global Investors Summit, Lucknow. (PTI)

Last week, the five-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, said in a unanimous verdict that the electoral bonds should be struck down as unconstitutional.

The apex court said the anonymous election deposit system violates the right to information under Article 19(1)(a). He said political parties are relevant units in the electoral process and information on political party financing is essential for electoral choices.

The electoral bond scheme was notified by the Center on January 2, 2018, and was introduced as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to ensure transparency in political financing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-draws-krishna-sudama-analogy-at-up-event-what-was-he-referring-to-101708353162402.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos