Donald Trump Shoes: Everything We Know About the $399 Gold High-Top Shoes Never Give Up

Just after being ordered to pay more than $300 million in his high-profile fraud trial, Donald Trump has already embarked on a lucrative new scheme selling sneakers.

The former president showed off his new Never Surrender high-tops at SneakerCon in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The gold shoes started with a hefty price tag of $399, but have already been resold for several times more online.

Here's what we know about Mr. Trump's latest foray into the fashion world:

For true patriots

Trump's first official post pairs well with two of the former president's favorite things, America and himself.

The shiny gold high-tops feature a large T on the side, with the American flag stitched around the collar, offering both style and comfort and described as perfect for any Trump supporter.

Customers are once again being offered the chance to be part of history by purchasing the shoes, even though only 1,000 pairs are supposed to be made.

The gold high-tops feature a large T on the side and the American flag stitched around the collar.

(Getty Images)

Each pair is numbered and at least 10 pairs will be autographed by Mr. Trump, according to the website selling the shoes.

They are intended for go-getters who don't know the word stop. With a striking gold finish and the T badge, these shoes are for true Patriots, a description states.

Wrapped in an American flag on the collar, they shout to the brave and the free. The Never Surrender sneakers are your rallying cry in shoe form. Lace up and step out ready to conquer.

Two other pairs of shoes are also available; a pair of white POTUS shoes and another pair of red T-Wave shoes.

How much?

The Never Surrender high-tops carry a hefty price tag of $399, but the shoes have already sparked fierce online bidding wars due to their exclusivity.

A quick search on eBay on Sunday showed a pair of shoes costing just under $5,000. One Maga supporter claimed to have paid $9,000 for an autographed pair.

The high-tops are already sold out online, with further pre-orders available, according to the website.

The other two pairs of shoes available online both retail for $199 on the website.

The new website also sells other Trump-branded shoes as well as Victory47 cologne and perfume for $99 a bottle.

One Maga supporter claimed to have paid $9,000 for an autographed pair of shoes.

(eBay)

Political affiliation?

Despite the shoes and website espousing Trump-style rhetoric, as is often seen during his election campaign, the website claims to have no connection to any political campaign.

The former president was greeted with loud boos as well as cheers at the Philadelphia Convention Center as he presented the shoes.

There's a lot of emotion in this room, he said of the reaction, after holding up and showing off a pair of gold shoes, then placing one on each side of his podium.

This is something I've been talking about for 12 or 13 years. And I think it's going to be a big success.

Trump campaign officials encouraged the appearance in online posts.

However, a disclaimer on the website states: Trump and related design are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of CIC Ventures LLC.

Trump Sneakers are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or officers. 45Footwear, LLC uses Trump's name, image and likeness under a licensing agreement which may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.

GetTrumpSneakers.com is not political and has nothing to do with a political campaign.

Trump merchandise

Donald Trump holds a pair of his new Never Surrender high-tops at SneakerCon

(PA)

The shoes and cologne are just the former president's latest attempt to cash in on his infamy.

Over the Christmas period, Mr Trump promoted a wide range of Never Surrender items, including cards, wrapping paper and even parts of his own costume.

Last December, he promoted pieces of the costume worn when his now-famous photo was taken for the bargain price of $4,600, presenting them as a historic Christmas gift.

The opportunity arose as part of a series of his digital trading cards, titled The Mugshot Edition. Customers were able to purchase 47 digital trading cards, depicting various patriotic pop art depictions of Mr. Trump, at $99 each, and would then be offered a special physical card.

Christmas items were promoted on her campaign website, including photo-themed wrapping paper and a stocking. Its iconic Make America Great Again baseball caps are still on sale, after being offered in traditional red and green colors with Christmas light decorations during the holiday season.

The hats cost $50 each, while the wrapping paper was sold for $35. The stockings were $25.

