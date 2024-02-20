Xi Jinping's crackdown on the “disease” of separatism has encouraged local Chinese authorities to evacuate as many detainees as possible to internment camps in the predominantly Muslim region of Xinjiang, where they have faced what states -United States called it genocide.

Officials in the region, hoping to satisfy the Chinese president's desire for draconian “reform”, were prompted to intensify the policy of repression, which moved from “eradication of thought” to mass internment , re-education and sterilization under the guise of fighting extremism. according to a new report.

The report, based on files obtained from the Xinjiang Police Security Bureau and other local security sources, was published by Chinese-sanctioned German anthropologist Adrian Zenz, a leading researcher on the a subject whose previous work has highlighted the internment of approximately 1 million people or more. Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region since 2017.

The camps were part of the “medicine” prescribed by Xi against the “disease” of separatism. Detainees at these facilities, which Beijing has called “vocational education and training centers,” were subjected to extreme neglect, torture, forced sterilization and rape, according to the United States, in this which the administrations of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have called a “genocide.” A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington said News week they were “schools” and compared them to Western counterterrorism programs.

Zenz says the foundations of the campaign to stamp out perceived extremism were in place a year before Xi declared a “people's war on terror” in 2014.

“The conceptual foundations for targeting broader populations for de-extremification had been laid; in 2014-2016, officials tested increasingly concentrated and centralized “thought eradication” mechanisms; then in 2017 these were expanded to a mass internment campaign,” he writes.

The end result – overcrowded centers and the gradual transfer of “graduates” either to a closely supervised existence in their home countries or to alleged forced labor in factories – was the product of a “process of political experimentation centrally driven but locally driven.”

The escalation of repression in Xinjiang

In the early 2000s, the Chinese government's policy of dealing with the highly persecuted religious minority group Falun Gong – a combination of “formal imprisonment and extralegal re-education” – paved the way for Xinjiang's plan to de-extremize elements of the Uyghur population considered extremists. , writes Zenz.

In 2012, Zhang Chunxian, then secretary of the Chinese Communist Party of Xinjiang, wrote a policy document calling on officials to “try things first” and “vigorously innovate” in their campaign against “illegal religious activities” and to “curb the infiltration of religious extremists”. thoughts.”

A watchtower near what is believed to be a re-education camp in northwest China's Xinjiang region on May 31, 2019. Inset, Chinese President Xi Jinping on October 23, 2022, in Beijing. A new report has…

A watchtower near what is believed to be a re-education camp in northwest China's Xinjiang region on May 31, 2019. Inset, Chinese President Xi Jinping on October 23, 2022, in Beijing. A new report details how Xi's directives encouraged local authorities to step up repression in the region.

More

Greg Baker/Kevin Frayer/AFP via Getty Images/Getty Images



Following a series of deadly attacks in the restive region in 2013, Zhang declared a “people's war on terrorism”, a phrase used by Xi the following year.

Zhang Zhun, a party official at 'education and guidance', according to an October 2015 report.

Another 30 percent were deemed “polluted by extremist religious forces but susceptible to changes in the “general environment.” A “very small number” have committed or are suspected of being capable of committing crimes and “must be resolutely defeated,” the official said.

Shortly before the mass internments began, Zhan's replacement, new Party Secretary Chen Quanguo, held a “mobilization meeting” on achieving Xi's stated goals for the region.

An internal summary of Chen's speech said he was setting his priorities in the coming crackdown on directives from the central government.

“Showing no mercy,” Xinjiang must conduct “cover-up investigations,” Chen said. Security forces must go “county by county, township by township, village by village,” leaving “no blind spots” in their efforts to “eradicate all evils,” Chen said.

In 2017, a “sharp increase” in the number of detainees in the camps followed “important instructions” from Xi himself, Zenz wrote, citing internal state documents from Xinjiang police files. He noted that local officials have expressed optimism about Xinjiang's “relatively large” overall capacity to house detainees.

However, the following year, local authorities, in their efforts to enforce Xi's dictates, led to overcrowding of the camps.

In 2018, China's Minister of Public Security, Zhao Kezhi, noted that the “success” of the “strike hard” and “deextremification” campaigns had led to “a large number of excessive detentions.” [relative to capacity]”Zenz wrote.

Zenz likened this to the local implementation of Xi's “zero-COVID” policy during the pandemic, with municipal and provincial authorities under heavy pressure to adopt strict measures to prevent an outbreak. produce under their supervision.

“The incentive structure was too strict,” Zenz said. News week. In other words, it was better to hold too much and appear overzealous than to hold too little and be blamed for a security incident.

Uyghur testimony

In his report, Zenz also shared the testimony of a Uyghur, speaking on condition of anonymity, who had previously been detained in a major camp in southern Xinjiang as China began withdrawing the centers and transferring the detained elsewhere.

The man said that one day in 2019, he came across internal spreadsheets detailing the fate of every inmate at the facility. He said he was granted temporary access to the room where this information was stored because of previous training with computer systems.

According to the spreadsheets, about two-thirds of the detainees were to be held in an off-camp facility. Another third or so were to be sent to work in “industrial parks.” The few remaining people were to be allowed to return home under “conditions akin to house arrest,” Zenz wrote.

The man, who later managed to leave China, said a security officer at the camp described the process of transferring the detainees this way: “The public security department, the state security agents and the judicial department all review the file of each “student” one by one. 1. Those who should go home should go home, and those who should be sentenced should be sentenced… “Schools” like this are everywhere in Xinjiang. »

China has denied the claims.

“There are no so-called 're-education camps' in Xinjiang. The vocational education and training centers established in Xinjiang in accordance with the laws are schools,” said Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC. News week.

He said these facilities were no different from rehabilitation efforts in the West, such as community corrections initiatives in the United States, the United Kingdom's opt-out and disengagement program and “deradicalization” centers in France.

“Extremism has been effectively contained” since the facilities opened, Liu said, adding that “public safety has significantly improved thanks to people's happiness.”

Correction 02/20/24, 7:35 a.m. ET: This article has been updated to correct the spelling of Adrian Zenz