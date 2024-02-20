PM Modi: God gave me the duty to rebuild the temple that is India, says | Lucknow News







He also said that the arrival of Temple of Aries In Ayodhya initiated a new “Kal Chakra” which would pave the way for a new journey in India for the next thousand years.

“Meanwhile, we also witnessed the inauguration of the first major temple in Abu Dhabi, on Arab soil, hundreds of kilometers from our country,” he said.

“It was during this period that we also saw the splendor of Vishwanath Dham flourish. It was during this period that we witnessed the rejuvenation of Kashi. In this period, we saw the glory of Mahalok of Mahakaal. We We have seen the development of Somnath and reconstruction of Kedar valley,” Modi said.

“We are integrating the mantra of development with heritage,” he added.

“Other people have let me do all the good work. And I will do it,” he said after laying the foundation stone of Kalki Dham in Sambhal. The shrine, located in the Ainchoda Kamboh locality and spread over an area of ​​5 acres, is named after Kalki, described in mythology as the tenth and final incarnation of Vishnu who is said to bring an end to the 'Kali Yuga'.

“We have come full circle…a new era is knocking at our doors,” Modi said, adding that just like Ram, Lord Kalki would also lay the foundation for the next 1,000 years.

The Prime Minister said that for the first time, India was in a position where it was not following others but leading by example. “For the first time, in the field of

“We have become the fifth largest economy in the world for the first time,” Modi said, adding that “we have also reached the South Pole of the Moon.”

India is a nation that can emerge a victory even from defeat, he said, adding: “We have been attacked many times for hundreds of years. If it was any other country, any other society, it would have been completely destroyed because of so many continuous attacks.”

“Yet, not only did we resist, but we emerged even stronger,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi referred to how the foundation laying ceremony of Kalki Dham coincided with the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji the 17th-century Maratha ruler who opposed the Mughals and revived Hindu political traditions.

Greeting peethadheeshwar of Kalki Dham, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, Modi cited how he was forced to fight a pitched battle with previous governments for the shrine. Krishnam, who was recently expelled from the Congress, is moving towards the BJP. “He (Krishnam) told me that the previous government used to say that construction of a temple would disrupt communal harmony. But our government was able to do it without any problem,” he said. said, emphasizing that the Kalki Dham was another proof of our government's positivity towards the future.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Addressing the gathering before Modi, Cm Yogi said, “We see a new India which has the guarantee of jobs for the youth and also the guarantee of your faith. This is the 'Modi ki Guarantee'.”

“People who played on faith could neither give jobs nor respect the faith of the country. Today, India and its traditions are respected on the world stage,” he said.

