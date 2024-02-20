Trump's trial schedule becomes clearer, as do his delaying tactics | Donald Trump





Donald Trump's legal calendar takes on new urgency after a New York judge said last week that the first criminal trial of the former president, accused of manipulating the 2016 election by hiding secret payments to an adult film star, would be set in Manhattan. next month.

A federal case in Washington over the former president's efforts to overturn the 2020 election was once expected to be the first. But when Trump appealed last year on grounds of presidential immunity, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan was forced to put the case on hold.

With Trump's legal timeline otherwise clear, Judge Juan Merchan scheduled Thursday for Trump's secret trial to begin March 25 in Manhattan and last about six weeks. Allowing a week for jury selection and deliberations could mean a verdict could come around mid-May.

This is the simplest part.

For the federal case in Washington, the trial schedule depends on what the U.S. Supreme Court decides to make of Trump's immunity arguments, which argue that Trump should be absolutely immune from criminal prosecution for this which he claims are official actions he took as president.

The court has several options that could affect the trial date: refuse to hear the case and return it to Chutkan with immediate effect, hear the case and make a decision as soon as possible, or hear the case and render a decision late. summer.

To complicate matters, Chutkan is not expected to schedule a trial immediately, even if the court denies the immunity request and sends the case back to him, because Trump is technically entitled to defense preparation time that has elapsed since he began to appeal the issue of immunity.

(Trump filed his request for immunity with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on December 8. At the time he filed his appeal, the case was stayed before Chutkan, including his trial date of March 4, since abandoned. The clock is ticking until the trial is just beginning. again when all appeals are completed.)

Accordingly, the way to estimate a potential trial date is to take the time between December 8 and add that up to when the case is returned to the control of the Chutkans, assuming the Supreme Court will not rule that Trump has absolute immunity from all charges.

If the Supreme Court declined to take up the case, say as early as this week, the total time elapsed before Trump returns could amount to about 80 days, meaning Chutkan could schedule a trial around the last week of may.

If the Supreme Court agrees to take up the case with oral arguments scheduled for March and then issues a quick ruling in April, the total time available to Trump could be about 100 to 120 days, meaning Chutkan could set the start of the trial. in June.

ignore previous newsletter promotion

Sign up for Trump on trial

Stay informed on all Donald Trump trials. Guardian staff will send weekly updates every Thursday as well as bonus editions on major trial days.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

But in the worst case scenario, for special prosecutor Jack Smith, if the court agrees to take up the case but postpones its decision on immunity until the end of his mandate, for example at the end of June, he might not do so. have a trial. in Washington until after Election Day.

The date the federal election case will go to trial is important primarily because estimates of how long the trial itself will take have been put at about a week for jury selection, eight weeks for the prosecution, four weeks for Trump and a final week for the trial. deliberation.

In total, the trial could last around 100 days. If voters wanted to go to the polls knowing whether Trump was guilty of conspiring to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after losing the 2020 election, a trial should have started before the last week of July.

All of this is important because Trump has made no secret that his strategy is to seek to delay, ideally even beyond the election, in the hope that winning a second presidency might allow him to pardon himself or appoint an attorney general loyal who would abandon the mandate. charges.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/feb/20/donald-trump-trial-calendar-schedule-dates The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos