



Addressing China's top group on systemic reform, President Xi Jinping called on the country to remain focused on removing institutional obstacles that hinder nationwide modernization efforts. And some China watchers say Monday's meeting could also signal that preparatory work is well underway for the reform-themed third plenum of the 20th Central Committee, a highly anticipated party gathering that has been delayed since to last year and has not been officially announced. Following discussions at the Central Commission for Comprehensive Deepening of Reform led by Xi, state media said a pivotal year was in store. China's three-stage race to fend off the 4 Ds of an economic apocalypse This year's priority is to plan new reforms aimed at promoting modernization with Chinese characteristics. We must persist in using reform as part of an overall strategy to resolve risks and challenges and build confidence, with a focus on institutional obstacles, party spokesperson Xinhua said. in a press release published after the meeting.

Despite the savings Growth of 5.2 percent in 2023, the confidence of foreign and private companies in China continues to weaken. Its business environment and markets have been strained by policy unpredictability and stalled reforms, hampering the appeal of the world's second-largest economy, despite Beijing's repeated promises to resolve a long list of problems. How to restore trust is a key aspect to watch as Beijing prepares new reform initiatives and implementation plans, said Alex Ma, associate professor of public administration at Peking University. Economic confidence remains stubbornly low, even after Beijing implemented policy measures tailor-made for private and foreign companies in the second half of last year. Another issue to watch, according to Ma, is how leaders intend to juggle economic transition and growth, while ensuring that growth can be sustained at an appropriate pace. As the post-Covid recovery needs to be strengthened after a turbulent 2023, markets are increasingly expecting Beijing to recommit to reforms and take advantage of opportunities like the third plenum to develop plans of action aimed at concrete implementations aimed at reviving the hope of businesses. The third plenary session of the party's Central Committee is traditionally held the year following the creation of the party. national convention twice a decade which took place in October 2022 and is generally focused on establishing fundamental reform and economic programs. China's job pressure will worsen in 2024 as solutions elude the workforce Zhu Jiangnan, a political scientist at the University of Hong Kong, said the third plenum may be approaching now that Xi has set the tone and announced more reforms for this year. Monday's meeting could be a preparation for the plenum, she said, adding that the reform message that will emerge from the plenum could emphasize Chinese-style economic policy and central leadership, accompanied by promises of substantial efforts to bring about real change. Peking University's Ma said Monday's meeting reaffirmed that reform remains a buzzword to watch this year, which he called reassuring. most [the plenum] is delayed, the more speculation there is and the higher the expectations, Ma said, emphasizing that the word reform has not disappeared from official discourse, despite the slow progress. Institutional obstacles to overcome are generally among the main complaints of companies, analysts add. We badly need action to revive the feeling Zhu Tian, ​​​​economist Zhu Tian, ​​an economics professor at China Europe International Business School in Shanghai, said China must carry out real reforms to keep the government out of the day-to-day management of private and foreign companies, and must master political hazards and capricious application. I think government intervention and policy unpredictability are the systemic and institutional barriers. And we don't need to add new government agencies to an already overburdened system. We badly need action to revive sentiment, he said. State media have also amplified calls for urgent reforms. In a Monday editorial The Economic Daily, a publication of the Council of State, called for more relevant and timely reforms. Timely efforts should be made to overcome systemic and institutional obstacles in the areas of fundamental reforms, such as a high-level unified market and opening-up, as these aspects are important for the future of the party and the country, the commentary said. .

