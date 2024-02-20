Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates several railway lines in Jammu, launches first electric train; Know the routes





In a mega-development for Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched several projects, including in the railway, education, aviation and road sectors, worth over `32,000 crore at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu. In addition to improving connectivity and ensuring environmental sustainability, the recently launched railway projects are expected to boost the overall economic development of the region. The railway projects included the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan line (48 km) and the newly electrified Baramulla-Srinagar-Banihal-Sangaldan section (185.66 km). During his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the valley's first electric train and rail service between Sangaldan and Baramulla railway stations. “A remarkable day for Jammu and Kashmir! Launching initiatives that will propel holistic development in the region,” PM Modi wrote on X. The commissioning of the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section is of major importance for the region as it features ballast-free track (BLT) throughout the route, which provides a better travel experience for passengers. The country's longest transport tunnel – the T-50 (12.77 km) – is located between Khari and Sumber. The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) is considered one of the most ambitious Himalayan railway projects. Covering the difficult terrain of the Pir Panjal ranges, the USBRL aims to establish an all-weather, comfortable and economically feasible transport network, connecting remote areas of the Himalayas with the rest of the country, PTI quoted a senior government official as saying. railroads. This project aims to integrate the Kashmir region with Jammu and the national railway network. It extends over a total length of 272 kilometers. Of this total, 161 kilometers have already been put into service, according to information. The Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section was constructed at a cost of 15,863 crore. The existing train services from Baramulla to Banihal will now be extended to Sangaldan, located near the district headquarters of Ramban. It includes 16 bridges, 11 major, four minor and one road bridge. More than 90% of this section is tunnels, with a total of 11 tunnels covering 43.37 kilometers, including the country's longest transportation tunnel, the T-50, which stretches 12.77 kilometers in the Khari-Sumber section, said a senior official associated with the project. PTI. There are three escape tunnels with a combined length of 30.1 kilometers for safety and rescue, the official added. (Edited by : Sudarsanaan Mani ) First publication: February 20, 2024 2:19 p.m. EAST

