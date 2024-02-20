Former pastor rips Donald Trump





A former pastor has called Donald Trump the “Antichrist” because of his alleged hold over evangelical Christians.

In an article published on the progressive news site Salon, Nathaniel Manderson said his fellow evangelical believers should reject the former president. “If evangelical Christians truly want to save this country and redeem the message of Christ – as I believe most of them do – they must begin by renouncing the Antichrist who has led them this far into darkness.” , wrote the journalist and former pastor.

Trump has long been popular with evangelical voters. In the Iowa caucuses last month, the former president received 53 percent of the vote. This week he will speak at the International Christian Media Convention in Nashville, Tennessee. Newsweek contacted Trump on Monday via the press form on his website.

However, despite Trump's popularity, Manderson said evangelicals should “reject the last 50 years of political posturing” that he said has been adopted by the Church. “They must reject the very foundations of the political program that has given the evangelical church so much power, even as its absolute numbers in society continue to decline,” Manderson wrote.

Manderson added that “liberal mockery” of the former president will not break the spell he says he has on evangelical believers across the United States. He's referring to Rachel Maddow and Bill Maher, both of whom have taken aim at the Republican in the past. , Manderson said evangelical Americans don't need to be told they shouldn't believe in Trump, but rather that the answer comes “from within the evangelical movement itself.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton June 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Republican presidential candidate has been popular with… Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Republican presidential candidate has been popular with evangelical voters, winning a majority of votes cast by devout Iowa Christians last month. More

Manderson said evangelical Christianity's connection to Trump is like an unhealthy relationship that can only end if the party involved comes to that conclusion alone.

Manderson added that Christians should put God's teachings ahead of their beliefs about how America should be run by government. “As Christians, we believe that one day we will all have to be judged by our creator. What will we tell him about the decisions we made during this dark time in America? “We loved you, Lord, and we We loved our neighbors – but we forgot that part for a while because inflation made us uneasy and we thought foreigners were taking over our country.'”

Sympathizing with Christians who he says have been mocked by the liberal media, Manderson wrote that he can feel the temptation to like Trump when he attacks the American media. However, he added that a “malicious approach may be the way of the world, but if the Christian faith is to persevere, it can only do so by rejecting the current American culture of resentment, vengeance and selfishness “.

Manderson also criticized the evangelical movement as a whole, with the left and right sides failing to reach an agreement, he said. “Most left-wing Christians have neither the courage nor the strength when it comes to denouncing their evangelical brethren,” he wrote.

“There is an understandable reluctance to condemn people with whom they feel connected by faith and whom they hope to redeem,” Manderson added. “But in fact, by watering down their attacks on evangelical philosophy, they are losing the respect of the evangelical community they wish to win back.”

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/former-pastor-tears-donald-trump-1871282 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos