Politics
Erdoan caused greatest suffering to Kurds, says veteran Kurdish politician
Ahmet Trk, a veteran Kurdish politician, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan was the political leader responsible for inflicting the greatest hardship and suffering on the Kurdish people, while expanding on his previous remarks about Erdoan's ability to resolve the Kurdish question.
Trk, candidate of the pro-Kurdish People's Equality and Democracy (DEM) party for mayor of the southeastern province of Mardin, spoke to news platform Medyascope on Tuesday about his remarks earlier this month suggesting that Erdoan, not former main opposition leader Kemal Kldarolu, could resolve the Kurdish question.
The Kurdish question, a term prevalent in Turkish public discourse, refers to the demand for equal rights by the country's Kurdish population and their struggle for recognition.
He said he was not trying to congratulate the president because he thinks Erdoan is the leader who has caused the most suffering to the Kurds.”
“We had no confidence in Kemal Kldarolu's ability to resolve the Kurdish question. [The Republican Peoples Party] The CHP does not have the capacity to solve such a daunting problem. If there is a desire for resolution, Erdoan will take care of it, because he is a leader,” Trk said on February 9.
In recent years, notably during his campaign as an opposition candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Kldarolu, then leader of the CHP, has Express his desire to resolve the Kurdish question on several occasions, criticizing the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) for having conducted direct negotiations with Abdullah Calan.
Calan is the imprisoned leader of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey and much of the international community.
The settlement process, which refers to talks between the AKP government and leaders of the banned PKK to resolve the Kurdish issue, began in 2012 and ended after the execution of two police officers in Kurdish province. Anlurfa, in the southeast of the country, in June 2015.
After his remarks, interpreted as praise for Erdoan, Trk explained during the Medyascope interview that he simply meant that Erdoan had the means and power to solve the problem.
Calling Erdoan a leader who has taken control of all state institutions, Trk said that when Erdoan asks for something, everyone complies.
But if the CHP attempted such a move, its project would fail, he said.
When asked if a new settlement process could begin after the March 31 local elections, Trk said he did not expect such a development in the near future.
The ruling AKP has intensified its repression against Kurds, particularly after Ankara's failed settlement process with the outlawed PKK in 2015.
Since the attempted coup against Erdoan and the ruling AKP in July 2016, the government has closed a number of Kurdish-language institutes, daily newspapers, websites and television channels as part of a repression targeting the Kurdish political movement.
The pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP), which faces a terrorism shutdown case in the Constitutional Court, won 65 municipalities in Turkey's eastern and southeastern regions in local elections of March 2019. However, more than 50 of their mayors have been removed from office or are not allowed to hold office due to the decisions of the Supreme Election Council (YSK) or the Ministry of Interior of Turkey.
In Turkey, pro-Kurdish political parties have often been dissolved on the grounds that they had links to the PKK.
However, they continued their activities under new party names.
