Canada should join non-nuclear part of AUKUS defense pact, say former British and Australian prime ministers
The door is open for Canada to join the non-nuclear component of AUKUS, a security pact between Australia, Britain and the United States that was concluded to counter China's growing military power in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the former British and Australian Prime Minister. ministers.
A paper from the London-based Legatum Institute says Canada's vast critical mineral resources, advanced technology sectors, particularly artificial intelligence and quantum computing, and integration with the United States significantly complement the AUKUS objectives in terms of a military technology sharing alliance.
Now is the time to go further and involve other countries in this partnership, and the next most obvious candidate must be Canada. Canada is not only a pillar of the Commonwealth and the G7. For more than a century, Canadians have often fought heroically for freedom, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was quoted as saying. No country better embodies the values that make AUKUS possible and Canada has so much to offer.
Mr. Johnson's predecessor, Elizabeth Truss, and former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott are also quoted in the article, welcoming Canada's possible entry into the AUKUS partnership.
Canada is a member of the G7 group of major economies, with sufficient capacity to strengthen its own military strength and to contribute to those of others through its manufacturing and technological strengths and its wealth of strategic minerals, said Mr. Abbott, while Ms Truss added. : Integrating Canada into the AUKUS family would be a timely strategic measure to strengthen the West's collective defenses.
The Globe reported last year that Ottawa was seeking to participate in the second pillar of the AUKUS deal but not in the acquisition of nuclear submarines. The second pillar of the agreement provides for information sharing and close cooperation to accelerate the development of cutting-edge technologies, including undersea defense capabilities, AI, quantum technology and hypersonic warfare.
Pillar II, as it is called, aims to develop a range of advanced capabilities, share technology and increase the interoperability of our armed forces. Deeper integration of scientific, technological and industrial capabilities will produce the fastest and most exciting results, with some specific targets already in sight, such as hypersonic missiles and underwater drones, Mr Johnson said.
Canada was noticeably absent when AUKUS was first announced in September 2021. The three member countries are among that country's closest allies and, like Canada, are members of the Global Sharing Partnership. Five Eyes information. National security experts feared that Canada, lagging behind in defense spending, would be excluded from the new Three Eyes group.
The Legatum Institute says Canada would greatly benefit from joining what would be the world's most advanced defense technology partnership, while AUKUS would gain access to vast reserves of Canadian minerals critical to Canadian economies and modern armies.
Strengthening collaboration on these critical minerals would ensure greater resilience of AUKUS supply chains and reduce reliance on non-allied sources, including China. Securing critical mineral supply chains should be a priority for AUKUS members, according to the article authored by Alexander Gray and Professor Doug Stokes.
The authors recommend introducing tariff-free and quota-free trade in critical minerals among all members of the agreement. They also proposed to Canada and the three members of AUKUS to legislate on the free movement of defense equipment and technologies between the members of this new pact.
The AUKUS partnership was initially conceived as an effort to deepen diplomatic, security and defense cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. As part of this, the United States is sharing its nuclear propulsion technology with Australia, as it has done with Britain for more than half a century. New submarines will be built for the British and Australians by combining British submarine design and American technology.
After the deal was announced, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau downplayed Canada's exclusion. This is an agreement for nuclear submarines, for which Canada is not currently or in the near future in the market, he told reporters.
China, which has about 12 nuclear-powered submarines, has condemned AUKUS as a threat to peace in the Indo-Pacific region.
In March, the New Zealand government, a member of the Fives Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance with the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia, said it was considering joining the non-nuclear side of the AUKUS agreement.
