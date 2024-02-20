Trump breaks silence on Navalny's death, but does not condemn Putin





Days after the death of Russian opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny was first announced, Donald J. Trump broke his silence Monday in a social media post that barely mentioned Mr. Navalny and did not condemn Russian President Vladimir V. Putin. Instead, he used Mr. Navalny's death to suggest that his own legal battles amounted to political persecution.

It was a note he struck first on Sunday, when he shared screenshots of an op-ed essay comparing his relationship with President Biden to that between Mr. Navalny and Mr. Putin.

The sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me increasingly aware of what is happening in our country, the former president wrote on Truth Social on Monday, using an alternative spelling of Mr. Navalny's first name. He pointed the finger at what he called radical left-wing politicians, prosecutors and judges who are leading us down a path of destruction.

But the meandering social media post contained no reference to Mr. Putin, who has drawn widespread condemnation from politicians in the United States and abroad, amid speculation that he or the Russian government allegedly participated in the death of Mr. Navalny. Instead, Mr. Trump cited open borders, rigged elections and blatantly unfair court rulings to portray the United States, in all capital letters, as a nation in decline, a failing nation.

Mr. Trump, who has been indicted in four criminal cases and faces 91 counts, was ordered Friday to pay about $450 million, after a New York judge ruled in his civil fraud case that he conspired to manipulate her net worth. He has repeatedly tried to blame Mr. Biden for his legal troubles, although Mr. Biden has no power over those matters.

Nikki Haley, Mr. Trump's rival in the Republican presidential primary and his former ambassador to the United Nations, attacked him for his response.

Donald Trump could have condemned Vladimir Putin for being a murderous thug, she wrote on the social media platform X on Monday. Trump could have praised Navalny's courage. Instead, he stole a page from the liberal playbook, denouncing America and comparing our country to Russia.

Ms. Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, used Mr. Navalny's death to criticize Mr. Trump's past remarks that praised Mr. Putin. She called Mr Navalny a hero, echoed claims that Mr Putin was involved in his death and said Mr Trump must respond to that.

The former president has long complimented Mr. Putin, calling him rather smart even as Russia prepares to invade Ukraine. And he has at times favored the country over traditional U.S. allies, something Ms. Haley sought to highlight. Shortly before Mr. Navalny's death, Mr. Trump told voters in South Carolina that he would encourage Russia to attack NATO allies who had not paid what they owed to the alliance. security.

Mr Navalny, who was one of Mr Putin's most vocal critics, was confirmed dead on Saturday by his political allies, after Russian officials said on Friday he had died in a prison inside the Arctic Circle. Mr Biden, speaking to the news on Friday, said that although US officials did not know the details of Mr Navalny's death, he had no doubt that it was a consequence of something Putin and his thugs had done.

Until Monday, Mr. Trump had not commented explicitly on Mr. Navalny's death, instead posting messages describing the world as more dangerous during Mr. Biden's term.

