Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches projects worth Rs 32,000 Crore in mega development for J&K





PM Modi today launched development projects in Jammu and Kashmir worth over Rs 32,000 crore Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched several development projects, including in education, railways, aviation and roads, in Jammu and Kashmir, worth over of Rs 32,000 crore. From Jammu, the Prime Minister also launched or laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 13,500 crore across the country. These projects include Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and Central Universities. Prime Minister Modi distributed appointment letters to around 1,500 newly recruited government employees of Jammu and Kashmir and also interacted with beneficiaries of various schemes under the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu' scheme. Among the railway projects inaugurated by PM Modi are the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan railway line (48 km) and the newly electrified Baramulla-Srinagar-Banihal-Sangaldan section (185.66 km). He launched the valley's first electric train and rail service between Sangaldan and Baramulla stations. The commissioning of the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section is significant as it provides for the use of ballast-free tracks (BLT) throughout the route, providing a better travel experience to passengers. India's longest T-50 transport tunnel (12.77 km) is located between Khari and Sumber. The railway projects are expected to improve connectivity, ensure environmental sustainability and boost the overall economic development of the region. The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several projects worth around Rs 13,500 crore for other parts of the country. The projects include permanent campuses for IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IIT Jammu, IIITDM Kancheepuram, Indian Institute of Skills (IIS), a pioneering advanced technology training institute located in Kanpur, and the Central Sanskrit University campuses in Devprayag (Uttarakhand) and Agartala (Tripura). He also inaugurated three new IIMs in the country – IIM Jammu, IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Visakhapatnam – besides 20 new buildings for Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) and 13 for new Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) buildings across the country. As part of his government's efforts to provide comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary health services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Vijaypur ( Samba), Jammu, officials said. The institute, for which he laid the foundation stone in February 2019, was established under the central government's 'Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana'. Built at a cost of over Rs 1,660 crore and covering an area of ​​over 227 acres, the hospital is equipped with 720 beds, a 125-seat medical college, a 60-seat nursing college, an AYUSH block of 30 beds, residential accommodation. for faculty and staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students and a shopping complex, among other facilities. Among other projects, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of a new terminal at the Jammu airport. Spread over 40,000 m², the new terminal will be equipped with modern facilities capable of accommodating around 2,000 passengers during peak hours and will be environment-friendly. PM Modi laid the foundation stone for important road projects, including two stretches (44.22 km) of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway connecting Jammu to Katra and phase two of the four-lane Srinagar Ring Road. He also laid the foundation stone of a project to develop the Common User Facility (CUF) oil depot in Jammu. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

