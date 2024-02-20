Xi Jinping leads campaign for communist principles in China's financial sector amid economic challenges





China's top financial regulators have pledged to implement Communist Party principles in the financial sector, emphasizing the importance of serving the economy while avoiding excessive risks. What happened: Regulators have pledged to maintain strict oversight to ensure the financial sector aligns with the values ​​of the Communist Party. They also urged market participants to adopt a responsible approach to business, performance and risk, and to avoid taking excessive risks, according to the party's official newspaper, Reuters reported. Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed dissatisfaction with a $63 trillion financial sector, implementing measures during his third term to strengthen the party's influence in shaping its direction. This includes the creation of party entities such as the Central Financial Commission. The financial power we want to build is a socialist financial power under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, said an article published in the People's Daily, the party's top financial policy organ and ideological working group. This announcement comes amid concerns about the stability of the Chinese financial sector. Although the country met its growth target of around 5% the previous year, analysts warned that without market-oriented reforms, the economy could slow to around 3% a year, a rate that would resemble a economic recession. See also: FBI Director Warns of Chinese Cyber ​​Threat, Calls Current Situation 'Tip of the Iceberg' The regulators' statement coincides with the Chinese government's ongoing efforts to address the challenges facing the country's economy. In 2022, Xi Jinping laid out a vision of modernization with Chinese characteristics, aiming to double the economy by 2035. Government economists suggest this goal requires an average annual growth rate of 4.7%. Why is this important: China's economy faces significant challenges, including a $7 trillion stock decline, defaults in the real estate sector and internal economic pressures. These issues have prompted calls for decisive action to restore investor confidence and prevent it from being further undermined. Earlier this month, an analyst warned that China's market woes were far from over, highlighting the need for urgent action to address the country's economic challenges. China's economy faces challenges, as evidenced by the Prime Minister. Li QiangThe recent call for pragmatic and forceful measures to boost confidence in the economy. This directive from financial watchdogs aligns with government efforts to stabilize the financial sector and prevent possible economic downturns. In this context, the recent commitment of Chinese financial regulators to uphold the values ​​of the Communist Party and ensure responsible financial practices reflects the government's determination to address the economic uncertainties facing the country. Read next: Chinese Premier Li Qiang calls for pragmatic and forceful measures to boost the economy Image via Shutterstock Conceived by Benzinga NeuroEdited by

Kaustubh Bagalkote

The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system leverages the extensive Benzinga ecosystem, including native data, APIs and more, to create comprehensive, timely stories for you. Learn more.

