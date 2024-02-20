Jokowi does not question harsh criticism from the press





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) admits that he does not question the harsh criticism from the press that is often aimed at him. I am also often heavily criticized, there are photos of my unique and strange face on media and magazine covers as well as on social media. “It's very busy, it's strange, but that's okay, it doesn't matter to me,” Jokowi said during his speech at the height of the National Press Day (HPN) commemoration ) 2024 in Jakarta, Tuesday (20/2/2024). ), quoted Between. However, he said it was his grandson who often protested when he found an illustration of Jokowi's unusual face. Grandmother(my granddaughter) calls me sister, face sister Why is it so poorly drawn? “Yes, this is it, this is part of my respect for freedom of the press, freedom of expression and freedom of opinion,” Jokowi said. Instead of being offended, the President actually thanked all members of the press who constantly support the Indonesian people in democratic life. At the time of commemorating this year's HPN, he stressed that the government will continue to strive to support an adaptive press ecosystem and respect press freedom, amid the various challenges faced by members of the press in today's digital age. The highlight of the HPN 2024 commemoration is the theme “Guarding the National Leadership Transition and Maintaining the Integrity of the Nation.” The President was also accompanied on this agenda by Muhadjir Effendy, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (PMK), Tito Karnavian, Minister of Interior, Pramono Anung, Cabinet Secretary, Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Head of the national police, police general, Agus Subiyanto, Commander of the TNI, general of the TNI and Bambang Soesatyo, president of the MPR. (ant/azw/iss/ipg)

