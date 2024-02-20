Donald Trump ranked worst US president in history, with Joe Biden 14th | Donald Trump





Donald Trump finished 45th and last on a list ranking US presidents by greatness, behind even historically calamitous heads of state who failed to stop the civil war or botched its aftermath.

Even worse for this year's likely Republican nominee, his likely opponent, Joe Biden, debuted at No. 14.

Biden's most important accomplishments might be that he saved Trump's presidency, returned to a more traditional presidential leadership style, and is preparing to keep the job out of the hands of his predecessors this fall, Justin Vaughn and Brandon Rottinghaus, the political scientists behind the survey. , wrote in the Los Angeles Times.

Rottinghaus, of the University of Houston, and Vaughn, of Coastal Carolina University, examined responses from 154 academics, most connected to the American Political Science Association.

The goal, according to the authors, was to create a ranking of presidential greatness covering all presidents, from George Washington to Joe Biden, following lists established in 2015 and 2018.

To do this, we asked respondents to rate each president on a scale of 0 to 100 for their overall greatness, with 0 = failure, 50 = average, and 100 = excellent. We then averaged each president's ratings and ranked them from highest average to lowest.

At the top of the chart, there was little change from previous polls, with the latter also putting then-ruling Trump in last place.

Abraham Lincoln, who won the Civil War and ended slavery, ranked first, ahead of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who helped lead the United States through the Great Depression and World War II. Next came George Washington, the first president to gain independence from Great Britain, Teddy Roosevelt, Thomas Jefferson and Harry Truman.

Barack Obama, the first black president under whom Biden served as vice president between 2009 and 2017, is seventh, up nine places.

Given the declines of Andrew Jackson (ninth in 2015 to 21st now) and Woodrow Wilson (10th to 15th), Rottinghaus and Vaughn highlighted the impact of campaigns for racial justice.

Their reputation has suffered steadily in recent years, as modern politics leads scholars to increasingly harshly assess their early 19th and 20th century presidencies, particularly their unacceptable treatment of marginalized people, the authors write.

Jackson owned slaves and presided over the genocidal displacement of Native Americans. Wilson oversaw victory in World War I and helped create the League of Nations, but he was an avowed racist who divided federal personnel.

Other major players include Ulysses S Grant (17th, up from 26th in 2015), whose administration generated significant corruption but whose attempts to force post-Civil War Reconstruction in southern states, including the fight against the Ku Klux Klan, helped fuel a reconsideration.

Grant succeeded Andrew Johnson, Lincoln's successor and the first president to be impeached. Like Johnson, Lincoln's predecessor James Buchanan, who failed to halt the slide toward civil war, also ranks higher than Trump on Rottinghaus and Vaughn's list.

Trump is a particularly controversial figure, his legislative record is thin, his refusal to accept defeat by Biden leading to a deadly attack on Congress and his post-presidential career marred by 91 criminal charges stemming from actions in or out of office. election campaign.

In the presidential survey, Trump also ranked behind figures such as Franklin Pierce, Warren Harding and William Henry Harrison, who died just 31 days after taking office, Rottinghaus and Vaughn wrote.

Trump's impact goes far beyond his own and Biden's rankings. All contemporary Democratic presidents have risen through the ranks: Barack Obama (No. 7), Bill Clinton (No. 12) and even Jimmy Carter (No. 22).

Yes, these presidents have made great achievements such as expanding access to health care and fighting to end conflicts in the Middle East, and they have two Nobel Prize winners among them. But given their flaws and failures, their rise seems less a reassessment of their administrations than a bonus for being neither Trump nor a member of his party.

Indeed, every modern Republican president has quit, including the transformational Ronald Reagan (No. 16) and George H. W. Bush (No. 19), who led the country's last decisive military victory, the 1991 Gulf War.

Accounting for Democratic rises and Republican declines, the authors acknowledged that scholars tend to lean left, but also said, with a nod to Trump: What these results suggest is not just a added emphasis on a president's political affiliation, but also the emergence of a president. loyalty to political and institutional norms as the criterion of what makes a president great.

As for Americans who will vote for the next president [in November]they find themselves in the historically rare position of knowing how both candidates have performed on the job.

Trump has yet to secure the Republican nomination, but Biden is trailing in most polls, plagued by public concern that, at 81, he is too old for a second term, even if Trump is 77 years old and just as vulnerable to public gaffes, not to mention his insurrectionist past.

Rottinghaus and Vaughn stated: [voters] will examine each president's commitment to the norms of presidential leadership, and whether they will come to evaluate them as differently as our experts, remains to be seen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/feb/20/presidents-ranking-trump-biden-list The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

