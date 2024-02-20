Guy Paid $9,000 For Donald Trump's Sold Out Sneakers





On Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia, less than 24 hours after being ordered to pay $450 million in a New York civil fraud case, former President Donald J. Trump made a surprise appearance on stage at Sneaker Con to promote his own sneaker line. Retailing for $399, the limited-edition Never Surrender High Top looks a bit like a cross between an Air Jordan 1 and a Converse All-Star, done in gold-painted leather and sporting an American flag on the heel. Although, as The New York Times reported, the shoes are presented on their official website as not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, they are already sold out.

“This is something I've been talking about for 12 or 13 years, and I think it's going to be a big success,” Trump told Sneaker Con attendees, to a chorus of cheers and boos. Reactions to the post were divided, to say the least: some criticized Sneaker Con for giving Trump a platform, while others scoffed at the very idea of ​​a political leader getting involved in this type of event. promotion. A spokesperson for Joe Biden's campaign ridiculed the shoes as an Off-White bootleg, adding that these shoes are the closest shoes he will have to an Air Force One for the rest of his life, a dig in Trump's 2024 electoral prospects.

Sneaker Con responded vaguely to the controversy on its social media, referring to its mission “to support and promote sneaker culture through [their] live events and digital platforms around the world. ” While the “Never Surrender” high-tops are already long gone, several pairs are now listed on eBay for six figures. Trump is also selling two low-tops, the “T-Red Wave” and the “POTUS 45,” which have a sock-like fabric upper and come in white and red. Besides the few collectors (sort of) who managed to score hand-signed pairs at Sneaker Con, including a watch dealer designer who paid $9,000 for his, no we already have some in hand. According to the website, the shoes are made to order and will be made and shipped in July; the site also states that they are “high quality products and a 45th anniversary testimony. President.”

The shoe itself, of course, is more of a novelty than a real attempt at entering the sneaker market: the release was limited to a virtually inconsequential 1,000 pairs (including 10 random pairs autographed by Trump himself ), and it was clearly more about getting newspaper attention than trying to take the shoe market by storm. While Trump's website asks visitors to join the Trumps Sneaker community to be a part of history, it seems unlikely that sneakerheads will rally behind this particular drop, regardless of their political affiliations. For now, we'll have to wait for the announced official Trump sneaker launch party, date TBD, which adds to the caveat that there's no guarantee President Trump will attend.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gq.com/story/donald-trump-sneaker-drop The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos