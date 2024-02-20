I'm the real doctor behind ITV's Breathtaking – I'll burn with rage for the rest of my life, NHS staff have been traumatized

THE real doctor who inspired ITV series Breathtaking has admitted she will burn with rage for the rest of her life after being traumatized by managing NHS staff during the Covid pandemic.

Dr Rachel Clarke allowed her story to be used for the ITV program which aims to highlight what life was like on hospital wards during the outbreak of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

3 Dr Rachel Clarke is the real doctor behind new ITV drama Breathtaking Credit: Rex

3 She revealed that she will burn with rage for the rest of her life because of the pandemic. Credit: Rex

3 Joanne Froggatt leads the program's casting Credit: Chris Barr

Having been on the frontline at the height of the pandemic, Rachel kept a handwritten journal during this time to keep her anxieties in check.

These notes were then added to a book which in turn served as the basis for Breathtaking.

Dr. Rachel has since revealed her “true” feelings to Metro.co.uk to express fury at the way Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock have handled the pandemic and called their actions “unforgivable”.

Releasing her fury, she said: “This is unforgivable. It will make me burn with rage for the rest of my life that they both stood up in front of the British public and lied.

Learn more about Breathtaking

“Boris Johnson lied repeatedly when they claimed that the NHS was not exceeded.

“We were rationing care.”

Lambasting him, she added: “This is the absolute antithesis of what a pandemic prime minister should be.

“I firmly believe that Boris and Matt Hancock, in particular, owe each of the 1.3 million members of staff in the NHS massive apologies. »

Over the course of three episodes, the tense life of the hospital corridors comes to life with harsh truths exposed.

Stripped down over three nights, Breathtaking recreates and dramatizes the impact of the virus on medical workers.

Long-time Covid survivor Dr Natalie Macdermott reviews ITV's new Covid drama Breathtaking

It follows Dr. Abbey Henderson, played by Joanne Froggatt, as a young doctor as she navigates her way through 2020.

Speaking of the role,Janetold ITV: I feel truly honored to play Dr Abbey Henderson in Breathtaking, based on the beautifully written, poignant and shocking book of the same name by Dr Rachel Clarke.

“When I first read these incredible scripts, they moved me to tears on several occasions.

“I felt so passionately that I had to be a part of telling this story, the real story, of what was really happening behind the closed doors of hospitals during the pandemic.

Adding her own harrowing time, Dr Rachel said: “Everyone in the NHS has had this incredibly traumatic experience. »

Rachel's eyes filled with tears as she spoke to the publication and continued: “We weren't like soldiers who had been trained to go on a battlefield.

“We were ordinary, imperfect human beings, trying to be brave while being completely unprepared for the risks.

“The trauma of the deaths in such a short space of time has had a profound impact on everyone I have spoken to.

“We wish we could have done something to prevent patient after patient from dying the same way, but we didn’t have the resources.”