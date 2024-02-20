Politics
China uses crises to strengthen its influence in Central Asia
While the West is preoccupied with chaos in the Middle East and Russia is bogged down in Ukraine, China is quietly advancing in the heart of Eurasia.
Trade between China and Central Asia reached $89 billion in 2023, an increase of about 27% from the previous year. More than $60 billion of the total was Chinese exports.
Trade increased with all Central Asian countries except Turkmenistan. Kazakhstan traded $41 billion with China, an increase of almost a third in 2022, while Tajikistan saw a 50% increase to $3.9 billion.
Beijing's diplomats have also been busy signing deals and boosting their influence in the region. The list of deals with China is enormous in cost and scope. And as always with its commercial diplomacy, money and prosperity supposedly come with political strings attached. As neighbors and partners, countries in the region know that their freedom of maneuver is limited.
Uzbekistan's relations transformed into a comprehensive, ironclad strategic partnership following Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to the Chinese capital in January, and the two countries pledged to increase bilateral trade by $14 billion to $20 billion in 2023.
The Uzbeks also discussed green energy initiatives with their hosts, the world's largest producer of renewable energy. There is huge potential for Chinese companies in Central Asia and Chinese investment in Uzbekistan, particularly in the renewable energy sector, which the latter says has increased fivefold, although he did not specify a period.
This development follows agreements signed in May 2023 to build facilities with a collective capacity of 6 gigawatts, representing a foreign direct investment of $5 billion to $6 billion.
Two photovoltaic power plants are under construction in the Bukhara and Kashkadarya regions, each with a capacity of 500 megawatts, and the Samarkand regional government has ordered 100 electric buses from the Chinese manufacturer Yutong, worth $62 million over three years.
The contracts mark a shift in China's approach after years of investment focused on large-scale physical infrastructure and resource extraction under the sprawling Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
Uzbek President Mirziyoyev also traveled to Shenzhen to visit the headquarters of Chinese automaker BYD, which will work in partnership to produce hybrid and electric vehicles in Uzbekistan's Jizzakh region. The company, together with UzAuto, will help develop the Uzbek automobile industry, and production is projected to reach up to 300,000 vehicles per year.
Get the latest
Sign up to receive regular emails and stay informed about CEPA's work.
China is also involved in joint production of cars in Kazakhstan, as Central Asia increasingly becomes an export producer of Chinese models, many of which are then sent to Russia.
Recent events in the Red Sea will only increase China's focus on Central Asia after Houthi attacks on commercial shipping forced businesses to bypass Africa to preserve trade ties between the Asia and Europe.
While the crisis has caused delays and an uncomfortable rise in prices, it has highlighted the importance of Central Asia as a secondary route between China and Europe.
Beijing pledged to accelerate the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan (CKU) railway project during President Mirziyoyev's visit, in a move that would give China a direct route to the heart of Central Asia, bypassing Russia.
Although the effectiveness of this corridor remains to be demonstrated, the CKU railway is an integral part of China's broader strategy to improve the connectivity of its infrastructure.
Beijing's increased activity in the region has effects that extend well beyond investment and bilateral trade. It increasingly serves as a model for Central Asian states in surveillance and law enforcement methods.
For example, Uzbekistan signed a $1 billion deal with Huawei in 2019 to establish surveillance activities in the country. In addition, Chinese groups CITIC and COSTAR have also been involved in Uzbekistan's efforts towards controversial Safe Cities Monitoring Initiative.
Although the European Union (EU) is also touting its Global Gateway infrastructure program in the region, it is starting from a less advantageous position given its geographic distance. He also insists on a human rights approach, which is not to the taste of some elites in the region.
Nevertheless, some positive steps have been taken. At the end of January, the EU announcement it will invest around $10.8 billion in the development of 33 sustainable transport projects in Central Asia.
China's growing influence raises questions about Moscow's position in the region, which has faced significant resistance since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The Kremlin is unhappy with China's success, but it cannot say it openly. The importance of Chinese aid and indirect support to Ukraine is a priority for Moscow and will shape its approach to Beijing as long as the confrontation with the West continues.
Emil Avdaliani is professor of international relations at the European University in Tbilisi, Georgia, and a specialist in the Silk Roads.
Edge of Europe is CEPA's online journal covering critical foreign policy topics in Europe and North America. All opinions are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the position or views of the institutions they represent or of the Center for European Policy Analysis.
At the edge of Europe
CEPA's online journal covering critical foreign policy topics in Europe and North America.
Learn more
|
Sources
2/ https://cepa.org/article/china-uses-crises-to-build-central-asia-influence/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The future of fashion: towards a sustainable wardrobe
- Northern Israel's tech community unites to prepare for post-war reconstruction
- Calls for British Museum to give back Easter Island statue. #Shorts #EasterIsland #BBCNews
- PMLN, PPP reach agreement on coalition government
- A SHOCKING divorce in Bollywood? Actress drops her last name
- Call actions don't work with offline conversion tracking in Google Ads
- Actor Ewen MacIntosh, The Office's 'Big Keith', Dies at 50
- Victoria Beckham launches cleansing duo with celebrity facialist Melanie Grant
- GoFundMe refuses to halt $355 million fundraiser for Donald Trump despite calls for boycott
- Greek PM meets PM Modi, receives guard of honor at Rashtrapati Bhavan | Latest news India
- DPRD Chairman and Forkopimda South Sulawesi Welcome the Arrival of President Joko Widodo
- This 'haunted and cursed' bungalow 'ruined' three Bollywood superstars, all went bankrupt and lost their fame after living there