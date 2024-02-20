China uses crises to strengthen its influence in Central Asia

While the West is preoccupied with chaos in the Middle East and Russia is bogged down in Ukraine, China is quietly advancing in the heart of Eurasia.

Trade between China and Central Asia reached $89 billion in 2023, an increase of about 27% from the previous year. More than $60 billion of the total was Chinese exports.

Trade increased with all Central Asian countries except Turkmenistan. Kazakhstan traded $41 billion with China, an increase of almost a third in 2022, while Tajikistan saw a 50% increase to $3.9 billion.

Beijing's diplomats have also been busy signing deals and boosting their influence in the region. The list of deals with China is enormous in cost and scope. And as always with its commercial diplomacy, money and prosperity supposedly come with political strings attached. As neighbors and partners, countries in the region know that their freedom of maneuver is limited.

Image: Map showing projects included in China's One Belt, One Road program. Credit: Reuters.

Uzbekistan's relations transformed into a comprehensive, ironclad strategic partnership following Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to the Chinese capital in January, and the two countries pledged to increase bilateral trade by $14 billion to $20 billion in 2023.

The Uzbeks also discussed green energy initiatives with their hosts, the world's largest producer of renewable energy. There is huge potential for Chinese companies in Central Asia and Chinese investment in Uzbekistan, particularly in the renewable energy sector, which the latter says has increased fivefold, although he did not specify a period.

This development follows agreements signed in May 2023 to build facilities with a collective capacity of 6 gigawatts, representing a foreign direct investment of $5 billion to $6 billion.

Two photovoltaic power plants are under construction in the Bukhara and Kashkadarya regions, each with a capacity of 500 megawatts, and the Samarkand regional government has ordered 100 electric buses from the Chinese manufacturer Yutong, worth $62 million over three years.

The contracts mark a shift in China's approach after years of investment focused on large-scale physical infrastructure and resource extraction under the sprawling Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Uzbek President Mirziyoyev also traveled to Shenzhen to visit the headquarters of Chinese automaker BYD, which will work in partnership to produce hybrid and electric vehicles in Uzbekistan's Jizzakh region. The company, together with UzAuto, will help develop the Uzbek automobile industry, and production is projected to reach up to 300,000 vehicles per year.

China is also involved in joint production of cars in Kazakhstan, as Central Asia increasingly becomes an export producer of Chinese models, many of which are then sent to Russia.

Recent events in the Red Sea will only increase China's focus on Central Asia after Houthi attacks on commercial shipping forced businesses to bypass Africa to preserve trade ties between the Asia and Europe.

While the crisis has caused delays and an uncomfortable rise in prices, it has highlighted the importance of Central Asia as a secondary route between China and Europe.

Beijing pledged to accelerate the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan (CKU) railway project during President Mirziyoyev's visit, in a move that would give China a direct route to the heart of Central Asia, bypassing Russia.

Although the effectiveness of this corridor remains to be demonstrated, the CKU railway is an integral part of China's broader strategy to improve the connectivity of its infrastructure.

Beijing's increased activity in the region has effects that extend well beyond investment and bilateral trade. It increasingly serves as a model for Central Asian states in surveillance and law enforcement methods.

For example, Uzbekistan signed a $1 billion deal with Huawei in 2019 to establish surveillance activities in the country. In addition, Chinese groups CITIC and COSTAR have also been involved in Uzbekistan's efforts towards controversial Safe Cities Monitoring Initiative.

Although the European Union (EU) is also touting its Global Gateway infrastructure program in the region, it is starting from a less advantageous position given its geographic distance. He also insists on a human rights approach, which is not to the taste of some elites in the region.

Nevertheless, some positive steps have been taken. At the end of January, the EU announcement it will invest around $10.8 billion in the development of 33 sustainable transport projects in Central Asia.

China's growing influence raises questions about Moscow's position in the region, which has faced significant resistance since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The Kremlin is unhappy with China's success, but it cannot say it openly. The importance of Chinese aid and indirect support to Ukraine is a priority for Moscow and will shape its approach to Beijing as long as the confrontation with the West continues.

Emil Avdaliani is professor of international relations at the European University in Tbilisi, Georgia, and a specialist in the Silk Roads.

Edge of Europe is CEPA's online journal covering critical foreign policy topics in Europe and North America. All opinions are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the position or views of the institutions they represent or of the Center for European Policy Analysis.