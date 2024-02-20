PM Modi launches several projects in Jammu, says Article 370 was the main obstacle | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone on Tuesday for a series of transformative projects worth 32,000 crore for Jammu and Kashmir. These initiatives cover a wide range of sectors, including health, education, transport, energy and civic infrastructure, among others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of several development projects, in Jammu on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. (PTI) During the event, the Prime Minister inaugurated the valley's first electric train as well as rail service between Sangaldan railway station and Baramulla railway station. The commissioning of the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section is significant as it provides for the use of ballast-free tracks (BLT) throughout the route, providing a better driving experience to passengers. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! Prime Minister Modi also handed over appointment orders to around 1,500 newly recruited civil servants. Prime Minister Modi, in his address at the meeting, expressed his unwavering confidence in the potential of Jammu and Kashmir, pledging to realize the dreams of its people with the vision of 'Viksit Jammu and Kashmir'. I have full confidence in you and we will achieve “Viksit Jammu and Kashmir”. Your 70-year-old dreams will be fulfilled by Modi in the coming years, he said. Earlier, only disappointing news of bombs, kidnappings and separation came from Jammu and Kashmir, but now Jammu and Kashmir is developing and moving forward, the Prime Minister added. Terming the now deleted Article 370 of the Indian Constitution as the main obstacle in the development of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Modi said the region was now moving towards all-round development. Due to the abrogation of Article 370, I have asked people to help BJP win 370 seats and NDA win 400 seats in the elections, he said. I heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week… It's a good thing because it will help people get correct information. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh and prominent BJP leaders, including JK unit president Ravinder Raina, were also present at the event. Sinha hailed the remarkable reduction in terrorist incidents, citing a 75% decrease. The outfit commanders were sent to the appropriate location (Whatever dance was performed, their main commanders were placed in their rightful place.The calendar of demonstrations is no longer published and stone throwing is now a thing of the past. Markets, schools and universities now remain open all year round, the LG said. Union Minister Jitendra Singh credited the end of appeasement policies and empowerment of marginalized communities. The appeasement policy ended after Prime Minister Modi came to power. Kashmiri Pandits, Jammu and Kashmir girls, Gujjars, Paharis and others got their rights. After removing Article 370, you have proven Modi hai to mukti haiSingh said.

