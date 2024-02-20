Media Center|HPN 2024, this is the message from President Joko Widodo





President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo PEKANBARU – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attended the culmination of the commemoration of National Press Day (NPD) in 2024, where DKI Jakarta was the host of the event. This year, the chosen theme is “The press ensures the transition of national leadership and preserves the integrity of the nation.. This theme was chosen because it is in line with the great celebration organized by the Indonesian people, namely the general elections (Pemilu), which took place on February 14, 2024. On this occasion, President Jokowi expressed his gratitude for the participation of the press in monitoring the 2024 elections, so that the Democratic Party could present itself properly. He also hopes that the press will always accompany the people in their democratic life. “Happy National Press Day 2024, I would also like to thank the press who participated in the supervision of the 2024 elections that we have just held,” he declared. President Jokowi said the government continues to strive to support an adaptive press ecosystem while respecting press freedom. Apart from this, the quality of journalism and the sustainability of the conventional media industry, he added, are also important concerns for the government. At the height of the HPN 2024 commemoration, President Jokowi advised the press to remain one of the pillars of democracy, a common house of information. However, he stressed that the information transmitted must be based on facts. “Report the facts as they are, but without making things up, without making assumptions,” he said. Apart from this, President Jokowi also advised media companies to think about concrete and strategic measures and continue to innovate so that the press, in response to changing times, is able to stand up independently in the face of onslaughts. of global competition. (MC Riau/NV) (Riau/snv media center)

