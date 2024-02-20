Donald Trump breaks silence on Alexei Navalny's death – but makes no mention of Vladimir Putin | US News





Donald Trump has broken his silence over the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny – but avoided placing blame on President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Trump, who was criticized for praising the Russian leader during his presidency, spoke out in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

The former US president wrote on Monday: “The sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me increasingly aware of what is happening in our country.

“It's a slow and steady progression, with crooked, radical left-wing politicians, prosecutors and judges leading us down a path to destruction. Open borders, rigged elections and blatantly blatant court rulings unjust people are destroying AMERICA.”

He added: “WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A NATION IN FAILURE! MAGA2024.”

Latest updates: Navalny's family says his body will be held for two weeks

However, his statement was criticized by his political rivals, including Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

She wrote on X: “Donald Trump could have condemned Vladimir Putin for being a murderous thug. Trump could have praised Navalny's courage.

“Instead, he stole a page from the liberal playbook, denouncing America and comparing our country to Russia.”

It comes after Mr Navalny died on Friday while serving a 19-year prison sentence on charges his supporters said were politically motivated.

Several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, have pointed the finger directly at Mr Putin, while Mr Navalny's wife said she believed he was poisoned on the orders of the Russian president.

The Russian government has rejected allegations it was involved in his death, with the Kremlin calling the Western reaction “unacceptable” and “absolutely enraged”.

Speaking at the White House on Friday, Mr. Biden said: “The Russian authorities are going to tell their own story.

“But make no mistake. Make no mistake. Putin is responsible for Navalny's death.

“We don’t know exactly what happened, but there is no doubt that Navalny’s death was a consequence of something Putin and his henchmen did.”

Canadian leader Justin Trudeau also said his death was a reminder “exactly how much of a monster Putin is.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labor opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer did not mention the Russian president when they issued their initial reactions to Mr Navalny's death last week.

In similar statements posted on social media, both men described what happened as “terrible news”, praised Mr Navalny's “courage” and sent their sympathies to his family.

British Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron also said on Friday: “Putin should be [held] responsible for what happened – no one should doubt the appalling nature of his regime.”

