Torrent Power is in focus today as PM Modi lays foundation for Rs 25,000 cr projects in UP





Shares of Torrent Power Ltd are in news today after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for four projects developed by the company Torrent Group in Uttar Pradesh. The four projects will require an investment of around Rs 25,000 crore. The projects are expected to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for around 8,000 people in UP, according to a Torrent Group release. Shares of Torrent Power closed at Rs 1179.75 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 1173.40 on BSE. Earlier, the stock opened higher at Rs 1196.90 on the BSE. A total of 0.15 lakh shares of the company changed hands, representing a turnover of Rs 1.76 crore on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stood at Rs 56,700 crore on the BSE. Torrent Power shares are trading higher than the 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock gained 132.74% in one year and gained 25.21% in 2024. The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 1235.10 on February 15, 2024 and a 52-week low of Rs 485 on March 27, 2023. The four projects include two pumped-storage hydropower projects with a total capacity of 4,150 MW in Sonbhadra district and a solar power plant with a capacity of 150 MW in Lalitpur district in the Bundelkhand region of India. Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, a pilot green hydrogen production facility will be established in Gorakhpur, where green hydrogen will be produced and mixed with the gas distribution network being built by Torrent Gas. Torrent Power, a subsidiary of the Torrent Group, is a leading player in the power sector in India, operating across the entire power value chain, including generation, transmission and distribution . The company has extensive experience and is committed to providing reliable and durable electrical solutions. Read also : Analyst Stock Recommendations for February 20: GMR Infra, Indiabulls Real Estate, BLS Intl Read also : Zomato Stock Trading at All-Time High: Price Targets, Valuation, Technicals and More

