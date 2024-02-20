Behind the dispute over Messi: the failures of Chinese football under Xi

Chinese football was in the news again last month due to scandals involving the beleaguered men's national team and an explosion of nationalist anger towards Lionel Messi, after the football icon missed an Inter-Miami match in Hong Kong due to injury, but was back on the field for a match in Japan three days later. Both dramas have drawn attention to unease and frustration in China over the state of a sport that has attracted hundreds of millions of passionate Chinese fans. including President Xi Jinping, crazy about football. But the struggles of Chinese football during this first decade of Xi's new era are also useful as a prism for understanding how Xi's leadership style is helping to spawn corruption-fueled boom-and-bust cycles in the economy and the repressions that inevitably follow.

The Messi controversy has received more media attention because it involves a global superstar and entrenched ill will between China and Japan. This has now led to cancellations of Argentina national soccer team appearances next month in Hangzhou and Beijing. But the thin-skinned irritability shown by Chinese fans and Chinese football officials may also be due to the internal storm stirred up by the state of the men's national team. As part of the recent agreement Asian Cup, the team failed to score any goals, losing to Qatar and tying 0–0 against Lebanon and Tajikistan. China now ranks 88th FIFA World Ranking, just behind Zambia and ahead of Syria. This is its lowest ranking since 2013, although the team has been on a downward trajectory since 2017.

The Chinese national team's performance over the past decade is particularly troubling given the emphasis Xi has personally placed on his ambitious plans to make China a global soccer superpower under his leadership. In 2015, he launched a three step plan from 2016 to 2050 to achieve the Chinas three dreams: qualify for the World Cup, host the World Cup and win the World Cup. Xi has personally championed China's soccer ambitions, often commenting on the team's performances and watching matches alongside other world leaders.