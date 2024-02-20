Haley did not win a GOP contest against Trump. But she doesn't give up.





GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) There's no victory on the horizon for Nikki Haley.

Relatives of the former United Nations ambassador, the last major Republican candidate on Donald Trump's path to the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, are privately bracing for a stunning defeat in her home state's primary election in South Carolina on Saturday. Nor can they name a state in which she is likely to beat Trump in the coming weeks.

But in an emotional speech on Tuesday, Haley said: “I refuse to quit.

And in an interview, she vowed to stay in the fight against Trump at least until the end of Super Tuesdays, which features more than a dozen contests on March 5, even if she suffers a big loss in her home state. originally Saturday.

Ten days after South Carolina, 20 other states vote. I mean, it's not Russia. We don't want someone to come in and only get 99 percent of the vote, Haley told The Associated Press. What's the rush? Why is everyone so freaked out that I have to withdraw from this race?

In fact, some Republicans are encouraging Haley to stay on the campaign trail even as she continues to potentially lose until the Republican National Convention in July in case the 77-year-old former president, perhaps the major party's most volatile front . runner in American history, becomes a convicted felon or falls into another major scandal.

As the Trump Make America Great Again movement pushes for his exit, a rebellious Haley on Tuesday repeatedly compared Trump to Democratic President Joe Biden and both as too old, too divisive and too unpopular to be the one option for voters this fall.

She also reacted when asked if there was a primary state in which she could defeat Trump.

Instead of asking me which states I'm going to win in, why not ask him how he's going to win a general election after spending a full year in a courtroom?

Haley's Obstacles

History suggests Haley has no chance of stopping Trump. Never before had a Republican lost even the first two primaries, as Haley did by an average of 21 points, and won the party's presidential nomination. Polls suggest she will be a major underdog in her home state on Saturday and in the 16 Super Tuesday contests to follow. And since he first announced his presidential bid in 2015, every effort by a Republican to curb Trump's rise has failed.

Yet she leans into the fight.

Lest anyone question her commitment, Haley's campaign is spending more than $500,000 on a new television ad campaign set to begin Wednesday in Michigan ahead of the state's Feb. 27 primary, according to the spokeswoman. Olivia Perez-Cubas. Meanwhile, the AP obtained Haley's post-South Carolina travel schedule that includes 11 separate stops in seven days across Michigan, Minnesota, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Washington, D.C. , North Carolina and Massachusetts.

The program also includes at least 10 high-value private fundraising events.

Indeed, Haley's vast base of donors, large and small, gives at an extraordinary rate despite her disappointing election results. That reflects Republicans' lingering fears about Trump's ability to win over independents and moderate voters in the general election, as well as serious concerns about his turbulent leadership if he returns to the White House.

I'm going to support her all the way to the convention, said Republican donor Eric Levine, who co-hosted a New York fundraiser for Haley earlier this month. We are not ready to fold our tents and pray at the altar of Donald Trump.

It helps that she stays and gathers the delegates, because if and when he stumbles, Levine continued, who knows what happens.

Levine is far from alone.

Haley's campaign raised $5 million in fundraising after her second-place finish in New Hampshire, which included stops in Texas, Florida, New York and California, Perez-Cubas said. His campaign raised $16.5 million in January alone, his best fundraising month ever, which included $2 million in small online donations within 48 hours of the threat of Trump to permanently exclude Haley's supporters from his MAGA movement.

Haley raised an additional $1 million last week in the 24 hours following Trump's attack on her husband, a service member currently serving overseas.

The only member of Congress who supported Haley, Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., insisted that she would stay in the race even if she were expelled in South Carolina, a state where she lives and served two terms as governor.

Obviously you want to win them all, but for those who say it will embarrass him or end his political career, I disagree. She's willing to take that risk, Norman said in an interview. I think it's a brave thing she's doing.

Going forward, Haley's team is particularly focused on several Super Tuesday states with open or semi-open Republican primaries that allow more voters to participate, particularly independents and moderates, in the place of only unconditional conservatives.

Trump is not happy

Trump, in recent days, has shown fits of fury in response to Haley's refusal to cede the nomination.

He called her stupid and brainless in a social media post over the weekend as part of a sustained campaign of personal insults. Some primary voters said Trump crossed the line earlier in the month when he highlighted the absence of Haley's husband, Michael, who is in the midst of a yearlong stint in the Carolina National Guard of South Africa.

In a rare show of emotion, Haley acknowledged her family's personal toll.

It was difficult for us to say goodbye to him the first time during his deployment to Afghanistan. It was even harder last summer when he was deployed to Africa, she said with glassy eyes and a cracking voice.

Before the speech, the Trump campaign released a memo predicting that Haley would be forced to withdraw from the race after losing her home state on Saturday.

The real State of Nikki Haleys campaign? Trump campaign leaders wrote. Broken, out of ideas, out of gas and completely outmatched in every way by Donald Trump.

Eager to move toward a general election showdown against Biden, the former Republican president is also moving aggressively to take control of the Republican National Committee, the Republican Party's national political machine, which is expected to remain neutral in primary elections presidential elections. Last week, Trump announced plans to name Chris LaCivita, a senior adviser to his campaign, as RNC operations director and his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, as committee co-chair.

And everyone expects that current chairwoman Ronna McDaniel will resign after Trump wins the South Carolina primary and that party officials will eventually acquiesce to Trump's wishes. Privately, Haley's team admits there is nothing they can do to stop Trump's takeover.

Speaking in South Carolina on Tuesday, Haley said she had no fear of retaliation from Trump.

I don't expect anything from him, she said. My own political future is not a concern.

Haley, in the interview, also warned her party against letting Trump raid the RNC's coffers to pay his legal fees while taking a short-term view of Trump's political prospects.

Trump's position will fundamentally change if he is convicted before Election Day, Haley said, acknowledging that such an outcome is a very real possibility as Trump faces 91 criminal charges in four separate criminal cases.

People don't think these trials will happen in six months, Haley said. He will be present in a courtroom throughout March, April, May and June. How on earth can you win a general election when these cases continue and the judgments continue to arrive?

As for her path forward, Haley said she's just focused on her plans until Super Tuesday. As for staying in the race until the July convention, she said she hasn't thought that far ahead.

Some voters wish she would.

Gil White, a 75-year-old Republican veteran from James Island, South Carolina, said he was a Trump loyalist until the former president criticized Haley's military husband last week .

For him to disparage a deployed service member is just too much, White said while attending a Haley rally on Kiawah Island this weekend.

He acknowledged concerns about Haley's chances against Trump, but said he wants her to stay in the race even if she continues to lose.

I want to have a choice, he said.

Peoples reported from Kiawah Island, South Carolina. Thomas Beaumont of Des Moines, Iowa, contributed.

___

Peoples reported from Kiawah Island, South Carolina. Thomas Beaumont of Des Moines, Iowa, contributed.

