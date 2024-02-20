Rail reform bill rightly released, Labor says | Transportation





A bill to reform Britain's railways has been published by the government, ridiculed by Labor as rightly late and with no chance of becoming law. The bill, which can be submitted to MPs for consideration but will not be subject to legislation before the election, theoretically paves the way for an independent body from Great British Railways to oversee both rail infrastructure and rail services. The Department for Transport said the new body first announced under Boris Johnson in 2021 after a review commissioned in 2018 would make the rail system simpler, more accountable and more efficient. Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: This bill demonstrates our commitment to reforming the railways. Together with the industry, we will move towards a more modern and financially secure rail network that will meet passenger expectations for the next 200 years. The bill was published a year after Harper insisted, in an annual speech to the rail industry, that Downing Street and the Treasury supported the reforms, despite widespread scepticism. However, with general elections due this year, it seems unlikely that the A 32-page draft bill the creation of the integrated railway body will be adopted. At another Rail Industry Association event this week, Patrick McLoughlin, the former Conservative transport secretary, said it was incredibly disappointing that the bill had remained at a standstill. project. Louise Haigh, shadow transport secretary, said: “It is right that the Conservatives' flagship rail reform plan came so late that it has no chance of becoming law. Years after promising change, they finally admitted that they couldn't and wouldn't fix our broken railroads. Labor has yet to spell out exactly how it will reform the railways, but it may well retain aspects of the bill, including the promised integrated body, as well as the transfer of train operating contracts into ownership public upon their expiration. The Conservatives first commissioned a review of the rail sector after the chaos and cancellations caused by a timetable change in May 2018, alongside the financial collapse of major rail operating franchises. The Williams-Shapps review was delayed during Covid but was finally published in 2021 with a commitment to create a new Great British Railways (GBR). A 100-person transition team, the GBRTT, was tasked with creating this body, but political infighting and opposition to the Treasury meant that within a year, many observers believed it was doomed. failure. ignore previous newsletter promotion Register for Business today Get ready for the workday, we'll give you all the business news and analysis you need every morning. Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion The team continued to work on tariff reform and other aspects not requiring primary legislation. Andrew Haines, chief executive of Network Rail and lead on GBRTT, said: Passengers, freight customers and communities are calling for a simpler, better railway and the publication of the Bill is an important step in that journey. Bringing the railway and the train together under one guiding management is by far the best way to improve the service offered by the railway, unlock the economic potential of a growing network and reduce the burden on taxpayers. Rail Partners, an industry body representing train operators and other private companies in the rail sector, said the publication of the bill was a useful step forward. Its chief executive, Andy Bagnall, said it had launched a significant process to identify areas of consensus and disagreement between political parties ahead of the general election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/feb/20/governments-draft-rail-reform-bill-published-fittingly-late-labour-says The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos