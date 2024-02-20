Who makes Donald Trump's gold sneakers? What we know





Donald Trump arrived at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia on Saturday to an emotional audience as he unveiled his new sneaker line.

The former president took the stage in front of the congregation of shoe enthusiasts to launch his shoe line, the centerpiece of which was a pair of $399 “never give up” high-tops.

The Trump-branded gold shoes sold out quickly, and Trump marveled on social media that listings for the shoes on eBay were being offered for as much as $7,500.

Although the presence of pairs of shoes on stage with the former president suggests that they are already made, it remains unclear where and by whom they are made.

Former President Donald Trump delivers a speech while introducing a new line of signature shoes at Sneaker Con at the Philadelphia Convention Center on February 17, 2024 in Pennsylvania.

The website created to sell the sneakers states that the designs are a registered trademark of CIC Ventures LLC and “are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their affiliates or principals respective”.

CIC Ventures LLC was formed in Palm Beach, Florida in 2021, after being established in Delaware. At the time, its two executives were Nicholas Luna, who was Trump's personal assistant at the White House, and John B. Marion IV, a local attorney who also worked for Trump, according to Trump's business records. 'State.

New York Times reporter Ken Bensinger previously reported that CIC Ventures had licensed Trump's image and likeness for the $99 NFT trading cards the former president promoted in late 2022. The trading card website says its likeness is licensed by CIC Digital, a separate company registered in Delaware.

When last filed, in April 2023, Marion was the only person listed as a member of the society. The address listed for the business is Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

The Trump sneakers website states that although the marks are owned by CIC Ventures, “45Footwear LLC uses Trump's name, image and likeness under a licensing agreement which may be terminated or revoked under its terms “.

45Footwear LLC was formed on January 31 of this year and is registered in Sheridan, Wyoming, a town of approximately 19,000 people. Its registered address – an unassuming building in an industrial area southwest of the city – is that of a local law firm that specializes in setting up LLCs in the state and whose address is used for many other companies.

The name listed in state filings for 45Footwear is Andrew Pierce, a paralegal with the law firm Wyoming Trust & LLC Attorney who previously lived in the Caribbean “where he owned a successful business development company” and “learned to navigate the different tax regimes of each island. proposed to maximize value for its investors,” according to the law firm’s website.

Newsweek contacted Pierce through the company on Monday to ask about where the sneakers were made, as well as why Wyoming was chosen as the location for the company, but did not respond. not yet received a response. Newsweek also contacted the Trump campaign via email on Tuesday.

The sneaker's website, however, emphasizes that the brand “is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign.”

