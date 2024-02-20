As per Imran Khan's directives, PTI urges ECP chief to step down over February 8 election rigging





Senior PTI leader Gohar Khan speaks to the media as he arrives to attend a hearing at the Islamabad High Court. AFP/File

Jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has blamed Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja for allegations of fraud and irregularities in the February 8 elections, asking him to resign “immediately” from his position.

In light of Khan sahib's directives, PTI demands it [CEC Raja] to resign immediately, PTI chief lawyer Gohar Ali Khan told reporters after meeting the party founder in Rawalpindis Adiala jail on Tuesday.

The PTI, along with other major parties, denounced the election results, alleging systematic fraud in the February 8 elections, the largest polls held by the country in its more than seven decades of history.

The top PTI leader also demanded that election authorities publish election results as per Form 45 as several parties claim there were discrepancies in the results based on Form 47.

Highlighting the importance of transparent and fair elections, Barrister Gohar said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) failed to fulfill its responsibility.

Gohar noted that the former ruling party always urged the Election Commission to ensure transparent elections, but lamented that the PTI's concerns were not addressed.

Publication of election results under Form 45 is crucial to fulfilling the public mandate, he added. The former leader of the ruling party called for an investigation into the conduct of the February 8 elections.

He also recalled the explosive revelations of former Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha in which he claimed that the results had changed under his leadership. Gohar said the safety of the former senior official and his family must be ensured.

During a Senate session earlier in the day, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmed demanded that CEC Raja resign from his post over failure to hold transparent elections on February 8.

Senator JI said the elections were fake and would breed a fake government.

Making serious allegations against the ECP, the senator said the electorate had committed treason for which it should seek an apology from the nation.

Legal proceedings should be initiated against the CEC under Article 6 of the constitution as the ECP received 50 billion rupees from the national treasury but it failed to hold transparent elections, he said. he assures.

