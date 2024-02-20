Widodo asks ministries to prioritize press advertising spending





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked his ministerial ranks, especially the Minister of Communication and Information Technology, to prioritize the government's advertising budget for media companies. “I asked the Minister of Communication and Information Technology to prioritize the government's advertising budget for press companies. I have repeated it several times,” he declared on Tuesday during the commemoration. of National Press Day (NPD) 2024 in Jakarta. He admitted, however, that such a measure would not solve the general challenges facing the press in the current digital transformation. Still, the government's allocation of advertising spending could serve as short-term relief for media companies, which face tough times amid competition from digital platforms, he said. On the same occasion, the Head of State also signed the Presidential Regulation (Perpres) on the rights of publishers, as a form of government support for quality journalism. He then said that content creators need not fear that the decree would hinder their cooperation with digital platforms. “This presidential decree does not apply to content creators. Please continue your ongoing work with digital platforms. There will be no problem,” he stressed. Widodo said the government is aware of the challenges facing the press in the digital age. Therefore, it continues to support an adaptive press ecosystem while respecting press freedom. The highlight of the HPN 2024 commemoration was its theme “Guarding the National Leadership Transition and Maintaining the Integrity of the Nation”. Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (PMK), Muhadjir Effendy; the Minister of the Interior, Tito Karnavian; National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo; and President of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR), Bambang Soesatyo, also attended the event. Related news: The press must support the efforts of Golden Indonesia (Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs)

