Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in new Pennsylvania poll; Biden's age is more concerning than Trump's indictments





(WHTM) – Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in a new abc27/Emerson College/The Hill poll released Tuesday that shows a majority of voters are concerned about President Biden's age.

The poll finds Trump leading 45% to Biden's 43% in Pennsylvania, with 12% of voters undecided in a head-to-head matchup. The results were within a margin of error of +/- 3%.

In a race with third-party candidates considered, Trump increases his lead to nearly 5 points with 41.5% support to Biden's 36.8%. Independent Robert Kennedy received 7.6%, independent Cornel West received 1.6% and the Green Party's Jill Stein received 0.9% with 11.6% undecided.

According to Emerson College Polling, support for Trump decreased by three points while that for Biden increased by two points compared to the January poll.

Independent voters in Pennsylvania favored Biden over Trump by 41% to 35%, said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. There is also a gender divide: Men favor Trump over Biden 50% to 41%, while women favor Biden slightly over Trump, 44% to 42%.

Voters are skeptical about Biden's age. But Trump's notable mistakes also risk attracting unwanted attention

The poll highlights a greater concern about Biden's age than the criminal charges against Trump. More than 63% of voters said they were seriously concerned about Biden's age; the president turned 81 this year and would be 86 at the end of a possible second term.

Conversely, 57% said they had serious doubts about voting for Trump after he was repeatedly indicted since leaving office.

Independent voters are more concerned about Trump's indictments than Biden's age: 61% of independents say Trump's indictments raise serious concerns while 53% of independents say Biden's age raises serious concerns as for voting for president in 2024, Kimball noted.

In a hypothetical matchup against Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump led 49% to 40%. Facing California Governor Gavin Newsom, Trump led 48% to 33%.

This week in Pennsylvania: a look back at 2023

When asked what their most important issue was in the 2024 election, more than 40% of voters said the economy, which included jobs, inflation and taxes. Health care and immigration come in second at about 11% each, followed by threats to democracy at almost 10%.

The poll also reveals that incumbent Democratic Senator Bob Casey is ahead of his likely Republican opponent Dave McCormick with 49% to 39%.

Nearly a majority of voters (49%) also said Pennsylvania was on the wrong track; 61% of those voters supported McCormick in the poll.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro received high marks in the poll with a 59% favorable rating. Sen. John Fetterman had a 46% vote-proof rating, while Casey was at 50%. McCormick had a 38% favorable rating, but 30% of voters didn't know him.

MethodologyThe Emerson College Polling/The Hill Pennsylvania survey was conducted February 14-16, 2017.

The sample of registered voters, n = 1,000, has a credibility interval, similar to a polling margin of error (MOE), of +/- 3 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by gender, education, race, age, party affiliation, and region based on a 2024 registration model. Turnout modeling is based on U.S. Census metrics and voter registration data (PA SOS).

It is important to remember that subsets based on demographics, such as gender, age, education, and race/ethnicity, have higher credibility intervals as the size of the sample is reduced.

Survey results must be within the score range of the survey, and with a 95% confidence interval, a survey will fall outside the score range 1 in 20 times.

Data was collected by contacting a landline interactive voice response (IVR) system and consumer email list (both provided by Aristotle), as well as an online voter panel provided by Alchemer.

This survey was conducted by Emerson College Polling and sponsored by Nexstar Media. All questions asked in this survey with their exact wording, as well as full results and crosstabs can be found under Full Results.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc27.com/pennsylvania-politics/donald-trump-leads-joe-biden-in-new-pennsylvania-poll-bidens-age-a-larger-concern-than-trumps-indictments/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos