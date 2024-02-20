Pakistan's accountability court delays hearing of Imran Khan and his wife in £190 million case





ANI | Updated: February 20, 2024 at 10:46 p.m. IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 20 (ANI): The Accountability Tribunal of Pakistan in Islamabad on Tuesday again postponed the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in a 190 million pound case until February 23, ARY News reported. According to the report, this comes as an accountability court judge had to challenge the hearing of the case at Adiala jail, but the newly appointed judge, Nasir Javed Rana, is yet to take his decision. functions in his new functions. During the hearings, Judge Muhammad Bashir was not available and the indictment was therefore postponed. A new judge was appointed in place of Justice Muhammad Bashir who requested a long leave until his retirement. ARY News reported that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an investigation against Imran Khan, his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of people. of earth canals in the name of the Al Qadir University Trust, which is said to have caused a loss of £190 million to the National Treasury.

According to the charges, the former prime minister and other accused allegedly adjusted the PKR 50 billion – 190 million pounds at the time – sent by the British National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government. The PTI chief registered the Trust for Al-Qadir. University Project December 26, 2019. Earlier last year, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Imran Khan's former special assistant for parliamentary coordination, refused to testify against the former Pakistani prime minister in the National Crime scandal Agency (NCA) worth 190 million. books, ARY News reported. Chan said the NAB had investigated the matter and he had shared all the information he had, adding that he would not testify against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman in court since he is in prison. .”When he [Khan] was in power, I told him these things. However, he is currently in jail and my school of thought is not to speak against someone who is oppressed or incarcerated,” he said. (ANI)

