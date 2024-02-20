US travel ban until 2024 Indonesian presidency provides insight into its political journey





1 / 9 Indonesia, the fourth most populous country in the world (277.5 million inhabitants) and third largest democracy, voted for its president on February 14. Three candidates are vying to succeed outgoing President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, who finished second in both elections. permitted terms. (Image: Reuters) 2 / 9 The contenders are Ganjar Pranowo, the largest party, and independent Anies Baswedan, both former governors in their 50s, as well as Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, a 72-year-old former special forces commander. (Image: Reuters) 3 / 9 Although official results will be announced in March, initial figures show he received more than 50% of the vote, as required by Indonesian electoral rules. If the official tally confirms the results, Subianto would avoid a runoff with rival candidates. Here's who Prabowo Subianto is and what his victory means for Indonesia. (Image: Reuters) 4 / 9 Born in 1951 in Jakarta, Prabowo is the son of prominent Indonesian economist Sumitro Djojohadikusumo. His father also served in the Indonesian cabinet. He enrolled at the Indonesian Military Academy in 1970 and joined the elite Kopassus military unit after graduation. He was one of Indonesian dictator Suharto's most feared generals and even married his daughter. (Image: Reuters) 5 / 9 Subianto is making his third bid for the presidency after two previous unsuccessful attempts. He suffered defeat to the wildly popular incumbent President Jokowi in the 2014 and 2019 elections. However, in 2019, Widodo appointed Subianto as defense minister, turning rivals into allies. In the 2024 elections, Subianto's running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is Jokowi's eldest son. (Image: Reuters) 6 / 9 However, Subianto's spotty human rights record and his ties to former dictator Suharto have raised concerns about the future of Indonesia's hard-won democracy. There are fears that the country will fall back into authoritarianism. (Image: Reuters) 7 / 9 The dark past of Prabowo Subianto | In 1988, Kopassus special forces, under the command of Prabowos, suppressed a demonstration at Trisakti University in Jakarta, killing four students and injuring dozens. The incident sparked widespread outrage and, after Suharto's fall, resulted in Prabowo's dishonorable discharge from the army. (Image: Reuters) 8 / 9 Prabowo was accused of orchestrating the kidnapping of 22 activists, 13 of whom remain missing. Moreover, many suspicions link him to the outbreak of anti-Chinese riots during the same period, when Prabowo was the head of Kopassus. These riots resulted in the tragic loss of more than a thousand lives across the country. The United States imposed a travel ban on Prabowo due to the allegations. The ban was lifted in 2020 after his appointment as defense minister by Joko Widodo. (Image: Reuters) 9 / 9 In recent years, Subianto has presented himself as a staunch ally of Jokowi and promised to continue his predecessor's grassroots policies. It remains to be seen whether the notoriously short-tempered former army general will carry on his ally's democratic legacy. (Image: Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/photos/world/indonesia-elections-2024-prabowo-subianto-leading-presidential-candidate-a-look-at-his-political-journey-19094491.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos