The murder of Alexei Navalny | American Business Institute





The charismatic and handsome Alexei Navalny, Russia's most popular dissident, died in prison on February 16. He was 47 years old. Three and a half years ago, Navalny was almost killed by the nerve agent Novichok, Putin's favorite poison. After recovering in Germany, he returned to Russia knowing full well that he would be arrested. But like most of us, he probably didn't expect the sadistic brutality that awaited him. A ShiZo, a Russian acronym for a penal isolation cell, is the most feared place in Russian prisons and colonies. A damp, unheated basement with no place to sit except on the floor during the day, with loud music, terrible cold food, and a bright light shining 24 hours a day. Inside the cell , we breathe mold and we are constantly cold. Navalny had been sent there 27 times. As repressive and disgusting as they were, South Africa and the Soviet Union felt safe enough to keep their main opponents like Nelson Mandela and Andrei Sakharov in prison or under house arrest, tortured but alive. There was a glimmer of hope that the Kremlin would follow their lead. However, the Putin regime was less confident, like Papa Duvaliers Haiti, with the FSB. Tontons Macutes track down opponents of the regime. Navalny's 19-year sentence, on top of the 11 years imposed earlier, was a death sentence. Cruelty arises from paranoia. Unlike some of Putin's supporters in Western media and politics, the Kremlin does not seem charmed by the astronomical support for Putin and his war in opinion polls, nor convinced by the phantom macroeconomic figures that mask the incineration of billions of rubles around the world. furnace of the military-industrial complex. As the mole of war eats away at the regime's reserves of money and cannon fodder, and the bloody standoff in Ukraine strains the lives of most Russians and puts many in peril, it becomes increasingly difficult to maintain social peace while paying for war. The carrot becomes shorter while the stick becomes longer and bloodier. Another Russian hero, Vladimir Kara-Murza, serving a 25 year sentence, is in serious danger, as are dozens of other political prisoners. Like Alexei Navalny, they remind us of the majesty of freedom and its price.

