Imran Khan's PTI calls for resignation of Pak Chief Election Commissioner Firstpost





“After meeting Khan sahib today, PTI demands resignation of CEC. He has no right to stay in office for a single day, lawyer Gohar Khan said outside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, where the PTI founder was imprisoned.

After widespread allegations of large-scale election fraud surfaced on Tuesday, the party of imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja over his failure to hold elections. “free and fair” elections.

The CEC's resignation was demanded by the 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) politician, saying he had “no right to stay in office for a single day “.

Raja, a retired civil servant, was chosen by then-Prime Minister Khan's administration to head Pakistan's Election Commission in January 2020. However, he and Khan quickly became at odds while he was still in office , and Khan began to criticize him more after his government was overthrown. in April 2022.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Gohar Khan told media after meeting Khan incarcerated in Adiala jail that the former prime minister had asked him to demand Raja's resignation.

“Since the CEC has failed to fulfill its duties, we demand that it resign immediately so that all investigations are impartial and fair and in line with the mandate of the people,” he said.

He also demanded that all investigations into poll discrepancies be impartial and free of any interference. We want the election results to be in line with the public's mandate, said Gohar Khan.

He also sought protection from Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Chattha and his family to be part of the investigation. Chattha revealed over the weekend that he had rigged elections in thirteen seats in the Rawalpindi region.

He also said Chattha was a whistleblower who exposed details of election rigging. We demand that his life and the safety of his children be ensured so that he can participate in any investigation, he said.

Gohar Khan also warned that the International Monetary Fund's program would be damaged if the poll results did not comply with Form 45, the form showing the tally of each polling station. He also said that Pakistan could not afford further political unrest and demanded that such unrest could only be avoided by announcing free results of the polls.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-i-Islami senator Mushtaq Ahmad, speaking in the Senate, also demanded that Raja resign and high treason proceedings under Article 6 of the Constitution be initiated against him.

President Sahib, the country witnessed the worst fraud ever seen on February 8. These were fake elections and whatever government was formed based on these polls would be fake, he said and demanded that the ECP apologize for not fulfilling its constitutional responsibility. and the CEC should resign.

Action should be taken against him under Article 6 of the Constitution and the Rs 5 billion spent on the elections should be recovered from those responsible for the rigging, he said.

On Saturday, Chattha, in an explosive press conference, claimed to have overseen the rigging to deprive Khan's PTI party of 13 seats, which were allocated to candidates who “lost” the elections in the city.

Chattha also claimed that Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and CEC Raja were involved in the alleged rigging and had resigned from their posts after “accepting responsibility” for manipulating the poll results.

On Saturday, a PTI spokesperson demanded that CEC Raja and Chief Justice Isa tender their resignations following Chattha's revelations. Building on allegations of electoral fraud, the party on Sunday called for a judicial investigation into the manipulation of election results.

Even after more than a week, the ECP has still not notified the victory of most independent candidates who won National Assembly (NA) seats in the general elections.

The ECP's delay in officially notifying the results of a majority of independent candidates has sparked concerns among its voters and stakeholders, amid political wrangling over the numbers game for government formation at the Centre.

Independent candidates – a majority supported by the PTI party – won 93 of the 265 National Assembly seats contested in the February 8 elections.

The PTI's two main rivals appear poised to form a coalition government after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's PML-N and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's PPP formed a post-election alliance last week.

The PML-N won 75 seats, while the PPP came third with 54 seats. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) also agreed to support them with its 17 seats.

To form a government, a party must win 133 seats out of the 265 seats contested in the National Assembly, which has 266 members.

With contributions from PTI

