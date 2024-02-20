Pakistan: Imprisoned Imran Khan calls February 8 elections “mother of all rigging” | World News





RAWALPINDI (PAKISTAN): In a message sent from prison, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said the recent elections on February 8 were marred by the 'mother of all rigging', before and after the elections , Dawn reported. Imran's sister Aleema Khan conveyed his message after meeting him today at Adiala jail, where he called the election process an epicenter of widespread fraud. In a subsequent press briefing, Aleema lamented that the public's mandate had been “stolen” in the aftermath of the elections. Imran, she said, vehemently condemned the suspension of internet services, alleging that it was a deliberate tactic to “hide the real results”. Aleema further revealed Imran's concerns over the security of the former Rawalpindi commissioner and highlighted his desire for resolution, saying: “Now Khan Sahib wants all this to end…he demands that the real mandate of the public be handed over.” Meanwhile, expressing apprehensions about the well-being of former first lady Bushra Bibi during her detention in Bani Gala, the PTI raised the alarm over “serious threats” to her health. The party warned that any harm that might happen to Imran Khan's wife would be attributed to the Adiala jail authorities. In an official statement, the PTI claimed that Bushra Bibi was suffering from “severe pain” due to the alleged “poisoned food” and noted that she had been denied access to her family or a medical professional. Moreover, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has intensified its call for the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, holding him responsible for the alleged failure to ensure free, fair general elections and transparent in 2024, as reported by ARY News. Lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, appearing for the PTI, conveyed the party's demand after a meeting with party founder Imran Khan in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, saying: “Incumbent Chairman CEC (Sikandar Sultan Raja) is now became a controversial figure because he failed to stop election rigging; PTI demands CEC. Raja must resign immediately. “Accusing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of failing in its responsibilities, Khan demanded an inquiry into the allegations of Liaquat Ali Chatha and the conduct of the February 8 elections. He asserted that the resignation of CEC Raja would help in a non-controversial investigation into the irregularities reported on February 8.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/pakistan-jailed-imran-khan-labels-february-8-elections-as-mother-of-all-rigging/articleshow/107861474.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos