Donald Trump is causing 'brain rot' in America, says former aide





Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former White House staffer under former President Donald Trump, suggested Tuesday morning on CNN that her ex-boss's influence was causing “brain rot” in the United States.

The context:

Griffin, co-host of The View, previously worked as a staffer in various positions within the Trump administration, starting as press secretary to former Vice President Mike Pence and an aide to Trump himself before become a Pentagon press secretary. . She ultimately ended her tenure as White House director of strategic communications.

Griffin left the administration in December 2020, a month after Trump lost his re-election bid to Joe Biden. Later, following the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol, she publicly condemned her former boss for allegedly inciting his supporters to carry out the attack. Since then, she has been an outspoken critic of Trump and his continued influence on the American political sphere.

What we know:

The former White House staffer made an appearance on CNN to discuss Trump and his reaction to the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The dissident reportedly recently died in a Siberian prison while serving time on disputed charges. Although unconfirmed, many commentators have called his death a murder ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After remaining silent on the issue at first, Trump, long criticized for his lenient stances toward Putin, issued a statement on Navalny's death that made no reference to the Russian president, instead attempting to compare the struggles of dissident with his own recent political agenda.

During an appearance on CNN before Griffin, Trump's national security adviser John Bolton suggested that the former president had no core political beliefs and only cared about what was best for him- even. In response, Griffin suggested that Trump's recent comments about Navalny fit his pattern of affection for “strongman” leaders and that his positions were leading to “rot” within the American right.

“I slightly disagree with John Bolton here,” Griffin said. “I think he doesn't have any fundamental political views. I don't know if I think he has a strong moral compass one way or another, really, but he's drawn to the personalities, and he's drawn to people he likes the same way they talk, he likes that's how they lead and present.

“And again, that's why he loves strong men. He praises [Chinese leader] XI [Jinping]he praises [North Korean leader] Kim Jong-un views them as strong leaders who challenge their people and try to rule with an iron fist. It resonates with him. »

She continued: “I think it comes from the fact that he's always been hesitant to criticize the Kremlin. He's always been hesitant to criticize Putin. And it goes a little further. There's a brain rot and a moral rot in some on the American right, right now. When you see someone like Newt Gingrich, a former Speaker of the House, someone who would have been a big supporter of NATO, basically comparing the death of Alexei Navalny to the persecution of Donald Trump, we have gone very far.

As Griffin mentioned during his appearance on CNN, former Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Newt Gingrich spoke out on Navalny's death and also made a comparison between him and Trump.

“Navalny's death in prison is a stark reminder that imprisoning your political opponents is inhumane and a violation of all the principles of a free society,” Gingrich wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Watch the Biden administration speak out against Putin and the imprisonment of his main political opponent while Democrats in four different jurisdictions attempt to turn President Trump into an American Navalny. The hypocrisy and corruption of the left is astonishing .”

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, the only other major candidate remaining in the 2024 Republican primary race with Trump, criticized the former president for failing to call out Putin.

“Donald Trump could have condemned [Russian President] Vladimir Putin for being a murderous thug,” Haley posted on X. “Trump could have praised Navalny’s courage. Instead, he stole a page from the liberal playbook, denouncing America and comparing our country to Russia. »

What happens next

Trump remains the heavy favorite to secure the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, despite his escalating legal battles and controversial treatment of Putin and Russia.

Following Navalny's death, his widow, Yulia Navalnaya, continued to call out the Russian government, saying it was refusing to return his body for fear of what it would reveal about the nature of his death.

Updated 02/20/24, 12:16 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

