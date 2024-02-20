Liberty Times Editorial: China's New Cultural Revolution

China Media Group's New Year Gala, which was broadcast across China and abroad on the eve of the Lunar New Year, featured an appearance by the combat and armor troops of the People's Liberation Army (PLA ). Was this somewhat shocking segment intended more as a warning to domestic audiences or to the international community?

Regardless, the inclusion of such a militaristic object amid festive celebrations is entirely in line with China's overall image.

Last year marked a turning point in the rise of Chinese President Xi Jinping (). Speaking about his government's achievements over the past year, Xi said employment and prices were generally stable and a look around the world showed the landscape here was incomparable.

Xi also reiterated his call for trust in our political system and his hope that everyone would help spread optimism about China's economy. China's Ministry of State Security has even threatened those who spread pessimism about the Chinese economy.

The reality is that the scenery in China is not as beautiful as in other places, and Taiwan provides a good contrast to China's faltering economy. China's real estate market, stock market, employment and consumption all show signs that people are having a tough time. There are also longer-term concerns, such as negative population growth and a chronic labor shortage.

As the stock market continues to fall, many shareholders have taken to the US embassy's Sina Weibo account to express their dissatisfaction. Amid such unrest, it is probably no coincidence that the PLA secured a place at the New Year's Gala.

In particular, over the past year, China's ministers of foreign affairs and national defense, initially chosen by Xi and also state councilors, have been dismissed, as have a dozen senior generals in the PLA Rocket Force.

Former Chinese President Hu Jintao () was expelled in October 2022 from the seat he held at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and on October 27 last year, former Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang () died of a heart attack. attack. Their departure leaves virtually no surviving members of the Communist Youth League faction of the CCP. With most of the power in Xi's hands, the CCP Politburo Standing Committee is filled with his allies.

From his position at the top, Xi purged all key officials who were not the king's men and brought down the curtain on the Xi dynasty. However, within the inner circle, this inevitably leads to rivalries and mutual suspicions about Xi's eventual successor. As a result, Xi's sense of crisis has actually increased, and the standards he imposes on senior executive loyalty have become even stricter.

This is the very nature of power.

A feeling of insecurity in the inner circle of power is like a crack in a dam, telling you that the dam would eventually collapse. The problem with being at the top is that the higher you go, the harder you are likely to fall.

As these internal concerns mount, the authoritarian axis of China, Russia, Iran and North Korea is waiting for the slightest opportunity to sow further unrest in the US-led West. United. Russia's war in Ukraine has entered its third year, while Israel and Hamas are engaged in a new conflict and the security of the Red Sea shipping routes has become a weapon to control the West through Trade.

However, Xi's worldview remains focused on the Indo-Pacific region. China's expansion of power in the East China Sea, Taiwan Strait, South China Sea, and South Pacific has not been slowed by its domestic concerns. Some believe Xi is so preoccupied with domestic affairs that he could not make waves outside the country. They believe these problems particularly hamper his plans to seize Taiwan by force. They could cite Xi's reported denial in talks with US President Joe Biden that China was considering using force against Taiwan in 2027 or 2035, as well as his demand that the US support peaceful reunification. .

However, Chinese coast guard ships conducted patrols in the territorial waters around the Diaoyutai Islands () and sent radio messages warning Japan Self-Defense Force aircraft to stay away. In the South China Sea, Chinese ships have repelled Philippine coast guard vessels and fishing boats, even using military-grade water cannons and lasers to do so. Following Taiwan's presidential and legislative elections last month, China bought Nauru and persuaded it to change its diplomatic relations. It also announced that it would resume use of the M503 flight route, which passes very close to the median line of the Taiwan Strait, a line that Beijing had previously claimed did not exist. Could anyone describe the situation as calm in the Western Pacific?

Additionally, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said the United States, Japan and South Korea formed an Asian version of NATO and therefore his country needed to modernize its nuclear weapons more quickly. Russian President Vladimir Putin claims to have personal relations with former US President Donald Trump. Xi believes that China-Russia relations face new opportunities for development. It appears that Xi and his allies are waiting for the right time, right place and right people to take action.

Another thing that China has done as we enter the Year of the Dragon is that some of its state media have led the way in replacing the English word dragon with the term loong, which is a romanized version from the Chinese name of mythical creatures. The intended message is that the lion is a symbol of good fortune, unlike the supposedly negative image of the dragon in Western culture. This is particularly ironic in light of China's famous wolf warrior diplomats. Can their fierce characteristics be hidden simply by changing the dragon to a loong?

Shortly before the Lunar New Year, a group of people claiming to be staff at a Chinese television station asked a pianist playing at a London train station to respect his image rights by not recording his face, because Chinese law does not allow it. Such a requirement is disconcerting for citizens of other countries. Last year, a Chinese art student painted a wall in Brick Lane, east London, with 24 of the Chinese government's favorite slogans. Although made in the name of art, it was in reality an example of China's great external propaganda.

Elon Musk, who is doing everything possible to curry favor with China, posted a greeting message for the Year of the Dragon, but he could not escape criticism from Chinese netizens for using the wrong word . As can be seen, the so-called Chinese loong is nothing more than a paper mask for Chinese wolf warriors.

When people look back on this period, perhaps they will see it more clearly. From 2020 to 2022, a novel coronavirus apparently originating from the Chinese city of Wuhan sparked the COVID-19 pandemic, which devastated lives, health, economies, and supply chains around the world. At the same time, Xi's shift from the policies of former leader Deng Xiaoping () to those of Mao Zedong (), as well as China's zero COVID-19 policy and the left's notion of common prosperity, came to resemble a new cultural culture. revolution and set Chinese national power on a downward trajectory.

Xi's China's potential challenge to the world is no longer a 100-year marathon of rising in the East and sinking in the West, but the question of whether the CCP, on the brink of a volcanic eruption in China, would take the route. of overseas invasions to divert attention from China's internal contradictions and firmly maintain power.

Meanwhile, there are those in Taiwan who echo China's Taiwan Affairs Office in saying that only when peace and stability reign across the Taiwan Strait will Taiwanese people be able to live and work in peace and contentment. However, they avoid any mention of Beijing's one-China prerequisite.

This type of narrative is a continuation of the combative arguments heard during the election campaign, and it is far behind the dominant international trend to de-risk China. Furthermore, it ignores Taiwan's success in protecting against China's economic decline and the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the fact that this goal was achieved because Taiwan took over initiative to reduce risks in its relations with China after the Democratic Progressive Party. The party returned to power in 2016.

