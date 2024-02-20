Why Turkey and Egypt are friendly again

The last weeks Valentine's Day deal in Cairo between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi should be considered a significant diplomatic achievement.

After the Arab Spring, Hosni Mubarak, who ruled Egypt for thirty years, was forced to resign in 2011 and was replaced by Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohammed Morsi the following year. In 2013, Morsi was overthrown in a military coup led by General Sissi.

Three months earlier, King Abdullah of Jordan, in a meeting with The Atlantic, envisioned the development of a Muslim Brotherhood crescent in Egypt and Turkey to rival the Iranian-led Shiite crescent. The king views Erdoan as a more sober and wiser version of Morsi, who set back the Muslim Brotherhood's cause in Egypt by prematurely seeking absolute power. Instead of following the Turkish model, taking six or seven years to become Erdoan, Morsi wanted to do it overnight, Abdullah said.

After the coup, Turkey provided a home for some twenty thousand Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and their families. Erdoan called Sissi an illegitimate tyrant and said Egypt could not be counted on to broker a peace treaty between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Erdoan also adopted the brotherhoods Rabia (four-fingered), which, according to him, represented a nation, a state, a flag, a homeland, but decided to remove it when standardization negotiations began in May 2021.

But Egypt, whose Zohr gas field is the largest in the Mediterranean,decided in January 2019 to create its own forum, the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum. It includes Israel, Cyprus, Greece, France, Italy, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority, while the United States and the European Union are observers. Turkey is excluded.

Egypt, which has two LNG export terminals, could be a regional energy hub but is hampered by domestic demand. Israel is a major source of gas pipeline, and as of late 2021, Egypt has also become a major supplier of gas pipeline. a key LNG supplier in Türkiye.

Ultimately, both Turkey and Egypt find themselves in dire straits. Last August, Steven Cook, in a devastating accident criticism, explained how Sisi promised prosperity to Egyptians but left Egypt penniless. The same applies to Erdoan and Turkey.

In 2018, the former governor of the Central Bank of Turkey, Durmus Yilmaz, struck down Erdoan's management of the economy, which for most of the 2000s was one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Cheap credit went to government giveaways, crony deals, pork barrel schemes and conspicuous consumption. Then the global financial crisis hit.

Barely two years ago, Erdoan said Turkish Industry and Commerce Association (TSIAD) that as a Muslim he would continue to lower interest rates in accordance with Islamic teaching and fired three central bank governors for failing to reduce them .

However, after the May elections, Erdoan reinstated Mehmet Ali Simsek as finance minister and, in a return to economic orthodoxy, the base interest rate was gradually increased from 8.5 percent to 45 percent.

Nevertheless, in January, Turkey's official inflation rate was 64.86 percent, but according to an independent inflation research groupit was 129.11 percent.

On October 28, the eve of the centenary of the Turkish Republic, President Erdoan marked the occasion by a mass gathering in Istanbul in support of the Palestinians.

When Erdoan and Sissi met in September on the sidelines of the the G20 summit in New Delhi, cooperation in the energy field, for example regarding LNG, was one of the issues discussed. In July, the exchange of ambassadors paved the way for a renewal of bilateral relations.

Earlier this month, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Turkey had agreed to provide Egypt with combat drones and technology. During the cordial meeting between the two leaders, there was not only an agreement on increasing trade, but also a joint declaration on high-level strategic cooperation.

As witnessed the recent meeting in Cairo Between CIA chief William Burns, Egyptian intelligence chief, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani and an Israeli delegation, Egypt plays a central role in finding a solution to the conflict in Gaza.

Strategic implications of rapprochement between Turkey and Egypt deserve to be studied, particularly with regard to the equitable distribution of energy resources in the Levant basin. Former US Ambassador Eric Edelman Remarks Erdoan definitely wants access to the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum and has concluded that he can enter by force. However, this should not be necessary because, with Egypt as the main mover, Turkey can be invited as an observer.

The trilateral partnership between Greece, Cyprus and Israel has been weakened by the current conflict in Gaza, and the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighborhoodsigned by Greece and Turkey in December should avoid any Greek objections.

Cyprus is currently in uncertainty and, like Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom, awaits the outcome of the the report of the new envoy of the UN Secretary General to Cypruswhich will determine whether there is a basis for a new UN-led peace initiative.

Therefore, as Barin Kayaoglu concludes in Al-Monitorthe thaw in relations between Turkey and Egypt could form a regional axis and generate new momentum towards a more integrated region.

Robert Ellis is a Turkish analyst and commentator. He is also an international advisor at the Institute for Research on European and American Affairs in Athens.

Image: Shutterstock.com.