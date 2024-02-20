Politics
Gulf countries keen to invest in Jammu and Kashmir; era of bomb blasts replaced by development: PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of several development projects, in Jammu, on February 20. Photo credit: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who dedicated 32,000 crore projects in Jammu and Kashmir on February 20, expressed satisfaction over the positive outcome of the removal of Article 370 with Gulf countries showing keen interest in investment and congratulated local youth for freeing themselves from dynastics. policy.
BJP is fulfilling the dreams of people, unrealized for the last 70 years, in Jammu and Kashmir. The Modis guarantee is final and is the guarantee that everyone's dreams will come true. In the past, only sad news like bomb blasts, kidnappings and separatism emerged from Kashmir. Education, connectivity and development have replaced it. Today, J&K is on the path of progress and development, said Mr. Modi, who addressed a well-attended public gathering at the Jammus Maulana Azad Stadium.
Mr. Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for 32,000 crore projects across several sectors including education, health, aviation, roads, railways, etc.
Kashmir is now taking a new shape. The biggest wall between J&K and the country was Article 370. BJP removed this wall. All development initiatives are now implemented simultaneously. It was the removal of Article 370 that gave us the confidence to contest 370 seats for the BJP and 400 for the NDA, Mr. Modi said.
He said the removal of Article 370 restored the rights denied to several sections of the society, including women, refugees, Valmikis, Safai Karam Charis, Paharis, Kohlis and Schedule tribes, who got their due democratic. Seats have been reserved for scheduled tribes and castes in panchayats, municipalities and the Assembly, he added.
He said a new film had been made on Article 370 and would help create awareness among people about some important facts regarding Article 370. The Prime Minister said there was keen interest in investing in Kashmir in the Gulf countries during his recent trip.
There is a certain positivity to investing in Kashmir. The success of the G20 meeting in the country and in Srinagar resonated across the world. A record two million tourists visited J&K in the last one year. More visitors will come with the expansion of the railway network from Srinagar to Jammu and the new express highway from Jammu to Delhi, Mr. Modi said.
Mr. Modi inaugurated two key railway projects on the occasion, including the 48 km Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section and the electrified train on the Sangaldan-Baramulla section.
Without naming the Congress, the National Conference (NC) or the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Prime Minister Modi said Jammu and Kashmir had suffered from dynastic politics. These dynasties only see their own interest and not that of the people. It is the youth who bear the brunt of this dynastic policy, because they do not prioritize social programs for them or for the oppressed. I am happy that J&K is free from dynastic politics. The youth are rising on a new political wave and are themselves writing the future of J&K, Mr. Modi said.
Mr. Modi also interacted with the people of Jammu, Poonch, Pulwama and Bandipora and patiently listened to their stories about the implementation of government projects in these areas. He pledged to make India the world's third largest economy. We have already moved from 11th to fifth position. This will help us invest more in social welfare programs such as free medical care, food rations, gas, houses, etc., he added.
Mr. Modi also highlighted the new initiatives taken in J&K such as opening of two IITs, two AIIMS, eight medical colleges and 45 nursing and paramedical colleges. There was a time when schools were burned, today schools are decorated. J&K is now emerging as an educational hub. We took a sink of Viksit Jammu and Kashmir. I have full confidence in you and I know that we will make Jammu and Kashmir a viksit, he added.
Speaking on the occasion, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, “Terrorist incidents have been reduced by 75%. Even though you danced with me senior commanders Who arrived at the right place?. The calendar of demonstrations is no longer published and stone throwing is now a thing of the past. Markets, schools and universities now remain open all year round.
